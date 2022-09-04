In Quad-Cities, homicide rates low, but rising

Forty-eight T-shirts line the lawn of Third Missionary Baptist Church in Davenport beginning today. Each shirt memorializes a Scott County resident lost to gun violence and other violent crime in the past eight years.

Shirts carry names familiar to the Quad-Cities. Corey Martin, a 25-year-old who was killed Feb. 28 in the parking lot of a Davenport gas station. Marcus A. Jones, a 17-year-old killed in 2014. Jones is one of 346 people who died of homicide in the region between 1999 and 2020, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics.

The Quad-Cities' homicide rate is lower than the national and Illinois rates, but it's risen slightly in the last 22 years.

Known as Memorial to the Lost, the T-shirts are part of a national movement of solidarity originated in Pennsylvania as part of interfaith nonprofit Heeding God’s Call to End Gun Violence.

Working with local organization People Uniting Neighborhoods and Churches (P.U.N.C.H.), seven central Davenport churches started setting up the T-shirts in 2017, the same year Davenport saw a record 12 homicides, all gun-related.

Since then, the memorial has expanded to memorialize victims of other violent crimes, such as domestic abuse, in Scott County.

Beginning at First Presbyterian Church on Aug. 13, Memorial to the Lost will continue to move from church to church through the month of September. At 2 p.m. on Sept. 25, P.U.N.C.H. will move the shirts to Centennial Park for a joint balloon launch memorial with Family Resources.

“It kind of says to a family, we see your pain. And it says to the faith community, let's stand with those that are hurting,” said Jeff Dadisman, senior pastor at St. John’s United Methodist Church, which displayed the memorial along Brady Street.

As a pastor, Dadisman has helped people through some of the lowest points of their lives. Losing a loved one to homicide, he said, is a unique sense of loss.

“It does not just go away. When a person is taken from you, someone is violently taken from you, it's much more complex,” he said. “There’s a real obvious injustice. We can convict somebody of a crime, but you can’t bring back the dead person.”

When Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus reporters first looked at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s statistics, one ranking in particular stood out — homicide rates.

In the five-county region we examined – Rock Island, Scott, Clinton, Muscatine and Henry counties – between 1999 and 2020, homicide rates were far below the national average.

In the U.S. during that time period, homicide was the No. 15 leading cause of death. In the five-county region, it was No. 21. Even the most populous counties — Scott and Rock Island — homicide was well below the national average, at No. 19 and No. 18 respectively for the past 20 years.

Still, in those five counties, 346 people lost their lives at the hands of another person in the past roughly two decades. And nationally, research has shown that young people and marginalized groups are disproportionately impacted by violence.

“I think we have enough murders that that we need to think closely about the behavioral and demographic drivers of violent crime, regardless of whether we're here or here on somebody's list,” said Louis Katz, Scott County medical director.

More recently, homicide rates have trended upward in the past 10 years, particularly in Rock Island County.

This was tracked by the 2021 Quad-Cities Community Health Assessment using the same Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mortality statistics.

In Scott and Rock Island counties between 2010 and 2012, the age-adjusted rate of homicide deaths was 2.2 per 100,000 people.

Between 2017 and 2019, that rate ticked upward to 6.5. The rate is highest in Rock Island County, which between 2017 and 2019, saw 11.1 deaths by homicide per 100,000 people, compared with 4.3 per 100,000 people in Scott County.

During the same time period, the U.S.’s homicide rate also rose, but not as sharply.

Law enforcement agencies and community resource organization leaders say there isn’t an easy solution to reducing homicide rates or reversing that trend — they rely on a layered approach.

Varying motives for homicides make it hard to predict and prevent the crime, said Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel. Trying to intervene in domestic violence looks different than intervening in violence tied to groups, for example.

Most homicides aren’t random, Bladel said, meaning the victim usually knows the perpetrator.

“Homicide is not a very easy or predictable crime,” Bladel said.

According to data from the Davenport Police Department, the agency investigated a peak number of homicides — 12 — in 2017. Annually, that number has since dropped as low as 3 in 2019.

Davenport so far has made close to 50 visits as part of a new group violence intervention strategy, an approach Davenport started this year to bring an anti-violence message to members of local groups that have been close to or involved with gun crimes in Davenport.

The approach aims to intervene in cycles of gun violence and connect people with local social services. Bladel said the strategy isn’t the only solution to preventing homicides.

“The strategy of GVI is to slow down gun violence and violent individuals, but we can’t predict that it’ll stop homicide,” Bladel said. “There are many approaches we have to take.”

Firearms are the most common weapon in homicides both nationally and locally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention database. Nationally, in the past 22 years, nearly 70% of homicide deaths were by guns. In the five-county region, 45% of homicide deaths were by firearms. Rates of domestic violence rose during the pandemic, according to a study by the Council of Criminal Justice.

The homicide rate for Iowa is 2.2 deaths per 100,000 people, lower than the Quad-Cities rate. As noted by Ethan Rogers, a research scientist at the University of Iowa’s Public Policy Center, the point of comparison greatly affects the conclusion.

“Research from polls and other survey methods would suggest that perceptions of crime and homicide rates are likely higher than the reality,” Rodgers said. “That said, it is also important to recognize that homicide disproportionately impacts young adults and is disproportionately concentrated in marginalized communities. So, the reality of homicide is far different for some segments of the community compared to others.”

Family Resources, a local nonprofit that offers services for those affected by violent crime, has served about 180 people impacted by homicide, said Tee LeShoure, the interim director of crisis services and supervisor of homicide and other violent crimes for Family Resources.

That includes funeral planning, grief counseling, and assistance navigating medical, legal and financial systems, especially if their loved one was in the hospital before they died. Everyone responds differently to traumatic experiences, LeShoure said, so Family Resources tailors services to the family affected.

“I don’t think we necessarily look for trends, we know that it’s happening and our job is to be there to empower families and to empower individuals when they do happen because they are happening,” LeShoure said.

As long as there are homicides in this community, there will be a need for organizations such as Family Resources and remembrances such as Memorial to the Lost.

“That's another reason that we do it,” said June Dominacki, who has helped put the memorial together as a P.U.N.C.H. administrator and office manager at First Baptist Church. “We don't want this to be something that people just don't pay attention to anymore because it should never be accepted behavior.”