Toddler drowned in Mississippi River
The search for the body of 2-year-old Hawk Newberry lasted nearly two weeks.
The boy fell into the Mississippi River from a dock at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island on July 24. Family members were fishing on the dock, they said, when the boy's older sister let out a scream, having witnessed the accident.
At least four people tried to rescue Hawk, but the current was too swift and the water too murky. He instantly disappeared, they said.
Several local fire departments used rescue boats to search for remains, and sonar technology was put to use to search under the water.
But it wasn't until Aug. 5 that Hawk's remains were found in the river at Muscatine.
-Barb Ickes
Pride Fest outburst
John Wisor, the owner of the 11th Street Precinct and several other properties in the Village of East Davenport, became the center of considerable scorn over his outbursts during Pride Fest on June 1.
The celebration had moved to the East Village after its original venue was damaged in an accident. Wisor said the festival didn't belong there.
In an expletive-laced video from a police body camera, Wisor's rage was obvious. He was particularly upset that portable toilets were allowed in the street outside his restaurant.
In addition to his angry rant at a police officer, Wisor was accused of directing anti-gay slurs at festival volunteers.
He later apologized for his conduct, donating $5,000 to local charities, including $1,000 to the Pride Fest sponsor.
-Barb Ickes
Seats filled around Big Tables
Quad-Citians turned out by the thousands, and most of them vowed to come again.
The Big Table gatherings that were prompted by the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce's Q2030 initiative drew about 5,000 local participants.
In small groups that met in April around tables in various locales, Quad-Citians talked about their hopes and their worries. The events were particularly applauded for bringing together people who normally would be unlikely to encounter one another. The groups' most-talked-about-topic was community growth, which is a focus of Q2030.
A second round of Big Table gatherings is planned for April 26 and 27 — one result of the fact 81 percent of those participating said they wish to continue having community conversations.
The Chamber's efforts are aimed at initiating conversations and urging regular people to take action toward solutions to problems identified during their talks.
-Barb Ickes
Bud's Skyline resurrected
The son and daughter of restaurateur Charles "Bud" Canfield are bringing back their dad's restaurant, this time placing Bud's Skyline on the Mississippi riverfront in Davenport.
Brian Canfield bought out the remaining 17 years on the 20-year lease with the Riverfront Improvement Commission for the city-owned building at 1201 East River Drive, most recently Driftwood. He and his sister, Audie Canfield, plan to open Bud's Skyline River View by mid-January.
They said the restaurant, which will duplicate the menu from their dad's iconic eatery near the Quad-City International Airport, is a tribute to Bud.
Brian Canfield also owns and operates Bare Bones Bar-B-Q & Pizza near the airport, and he and his sister worked for decades with their dad.
Bud Canfield sold his restaurant to the airport authority in 2015 after 33 years. The building since has been razed. He died about nine months after selling the restaurant.
The Canfields said their new place will mimic their dad's lunch and dinner menus, including his popular salad bar, fish dishes and prime rib.
-Barb Ickes
Limb killed two while during fireworks at Rock Island Courthouse
Two men were killed and others were injured July 4 on the lawn of the Rock Island County Courthouse when a tree limb fell into a crowd of people watching the Red, White and Boom! fireworks.
Daniel Mendoza Ortiz Sr., 61, of Rock Island, and Lawrence Anderson, 72, of Moline, both died from crushing injuries.
Kataivreonna Carter, 21, of East Moline delivered a baby girl after the limb also struck her. Her daughter, KaMaree Kathleen Lawrence Daniel Carter, weighed 6 pounds, 6 ½ ounces
The tree, which later was removed from the courthouse lawn, showed signs of decay after it was examined.
-Linda Cook
Wundram retires after 74-year career in journalism
Bill Wundram’s 74-year career as a reporter, editor, columnist and community cheerleader came to an end when he retired.
Wundram, 94, wrote columns for 39 years, including on a daily basis for 36 of those years.
He worked 74 years for the Quad-City Times and its predecessors and ended his career writing columns about celebrities, Quad-City life and characters, and about his beloved circus.
Wundram, who recently celebrated his 94th birthday, has a new book, “One More Time: The Best of Bill Wundram,” a collection of his favorite columns. At $29.95, the book, sponsored by Quad-City Bank & Trust, is available online at qctimes.com/forms/books and also at K & K Hardware and Wallace’s Garden Center.
-Linda Cook
End may be near for Rock Island County Courthouse
Demolition of the historic Rock Island County Courthouse is scheduled to begin in mid-January.
This is despite pleas from residents wanting to save it, an offer from at least one developer wanting to buy it and pending a letter of compliance from the State Historic Preservation Office. The office revoked its previous compliance letter when it was discovered that demolition was not included in the overall project of the Justice Center Annex construction.
The new Justice Center opened in December, and the Public Building Commission intends to use $1.6 million left over from its construction to tear down the old courthouse. At that time, the Justice Center will become the courthouse.
-Alma Gaul