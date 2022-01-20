In Rock Island County, 'it's crunch time' to get eviction help, advocates say. $1.3 million still available locally for renters and landlords

On a positive note, Pentuic said the mediation does resolve most eviction cases before a person would have been forcibly removed from their home. Two mediators come in-person to the Rock Island County court house every Friday, and about 10 or so remote volunteers that work for John Deere or volunteer through Project NOW.

"I will tell you that I am getting four to five evictions also dismissed every Friday because it's been worked out," Pentuic said. "So that is not an insubstantial amount. I'm also getting evictions, dismissed before the trial date, you can electronically file dismissals, and we're averaging, I don't know, two to three a week that are getting resolved in that they're dismissed because they've been paid.

"And then I'm getting three to four a week where they've agreed that they're not going to get caught up, but they are going to agree to move by a certain date. So the mediation is resolving most of the cases."

Lund said the funds Project NOW had from the CARES Act, which is most of what's available, must be used by June 30. Other funding sources, like from the American Rescue Plan Act, have at least a year or more still to be distributed.