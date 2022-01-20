In Rock Island County, 'it's crunch time' to get eviction help, advocates say. $1.3 million still available locally for renters and landlords

A court judge and community action agency leaders urged tenants and landlords in a press conference on Thursday to apply for more than $1 million available to avoid evictions as state and federal moratoriums have expired.
Spurred by the expectation that the pandemic-induced ban on most evictions would end during the summer, Rock Island County implemented an eviction-diversion program in 2021 that requires a landlord and tenant to meet with a third-party mediator to try to find a solution outside of court. The program also connects landlords and tenants with monetary assistance from Project NOW to pay outstanding rent.
Now, after many extensions, state and federal moratoriums, which banned evictions for nonpayment of rent to keep tenants housed during a global pandemic, have expired.
"And so we want to really (emphasize) with people that this is an ongoing program, and that people should take advantage of it. We are at crunch time now," said Carol Pentuic, 14th Circuit Court judge. "There are no more moratoriums on any evictions. The process is speeding up, and it is speeding up quickly."
Since the program began, Project NOW has spent $1.2 million helping 600 households, which translated to 1,400 individuals in the Quad-Cities since the program began, Project NOW's Community Services Director Ron Lund said.
Project NOW still has $1.3 million available for renters and landlords.
To apply, Lund encouraged people to visit Project NOW and Prairie State Legal Services on Fridays at the Rock Island County courthouse where they set up a help desk each week, or call in to the Project NOW office. The organization can be reached at 309-793-6391 to schedule an appointment. Lund said nearly all of the funds available came from federal COVID-19 relief money through the CARES Act, along with some local dollars as well.
In early November, community action agencies, attorneys and the courts warned they were inundated with eviction cases, and Project NOW put out a plea for more caseworkers to process applications as well as volunteer mediators to meet with tenants and landlords. With new staff, Lund said Project NOW has cut down on the time it takes to process and return applications. He said appointments were available two to three weeks out, and processing time took two weeks.
"We are getting through files very quickly," Lund said. "So, we will have an answer before you need to be in front of the judge."
Pentuic said the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office had carried out or had pending 16 evictions since Jan. 10, when a holiday moratorium ended. Each Friday the court hears eviction cases, and she said there's usually 40 or 50 evictions on the docket. The 16 evictions, Pentuic said, were carried out because of a combination of reasons: Some went through trials that determined they could be evicted for nonpayment of rent, but Pentuic said "the lion's share" of the evictions were of people who didn't show up to their return appearance and were immediately evicted.
According to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office, since Jan. 10, officers had completed nine evictions and had two more schedule for Friday, three more scheduled for next week and two that were continued until later in the month.
"How the process works, now, is you get served with the summons for the eviction, you need to show up on your return date," Pentuic said. "If you do not show up, you will get evicted that day; don't anticipate that there'll be any delay."
If you do show up, Pentuic said, the court will set mediation two weeks later, during which time she said she encouraged people to complete applications for assistance and compile any additional information. From there, she said, there could be more mediations or, if an agreement can't be reached, a trial will be set the following week.
On a positive note, Pentuic said the mediation does resolve most eviction cases before a person would have been forcibly removed from their home. Two mediators come in-person to the Rock Island County court house every Friday, and about 10 or so remote volunteers that work for John Deere or volunteer through Project NOW.
"I will tell you that I am getting four to five evictions also dismissed every Friday because it's been worked out," Pentuic said. "So that is not an insubstantial amount. I'm also getting evictions, dismissed before the trial date, you can electronically file dismissals, and we're averaging, I don't know, two to three a week that are getting resolved in that they're dismissed because they've been paid.
"And then I'm getting three to four a week where they've agreed that they're not going to get caught up, but they are going to agree to move by a certain date. So the mediation is resolving most of the cases."
Lund said the funds Project NOW had from the CARES Act, which is most of what's available, must be used by June 30. Other funding sources, like from the American Rescue Plan Act, have at least a year or more still to be distributed.
Dwight Ford, executive director of Project NOW, said there were some restrictions on who could qualify for the organization's funds. For example, the tenant must still reside on the property. But he urged tenants and landlords not to be deterred from applying.
He emphasized that every Friday, representatives from Project NOW, Prairie State Legal Services, and the Salvation Army man a help desk to consult with tenants and landlords. He said even if a person didn't qualify for Project NOW's funds, they might be able to direct them to another channel to find help.
"Not everyone is going to qualify. But let us determine whether you qualify," Ford said. "Don't tell yourself no."