In rural Quad-Cities 20 years ago, all were on edge

For a string of spring days, the Quad-Cities' countryside was terrorized by a mailbox bomber.

The bizarre bombings that began on May 3, 2002, set rural life on edge, beginning in Eldridge. Whoever was planting homemade pipe bombs in roadside mailboxes was prolific at it. Fortunately, his detonation skills were not as proficient.

Of the 18 bombs found in five states — the first one in Scott County — six exploded, injuring four mail carriers and two residents.

The first person to encounter one of the bombs 20 years ago was a Quad-City Times newspaper carrier.

She was on her last stop in Eldridge and saw something that looked like a TV remote control, she said at the time. But it was too dark to make out what it was, so she set the paper in the box and went on her way.

The bomb didn't explode for the paper carrier and it didn't explode for the homeowners, Shelli and Darin Engelbrecht.

“I opened the box and saw a pipe, wires and a battery,” Shelli Engelbrecht later recalled. “Obviously, I knew that wasn’t right. I left the mailbox door open and drove away. “I went down the road to where my husband was and said, ‘You’re going to think I’m crazy, but I think there’s a bomb in our mailbox.’ ”

Darin Engelbrecht looked in the box for himself, then dialed 911.

For a brief period that day, police questioned the Engelbrechts about who might have done such a thing. They were asked whether they had any enemies. But the line of questioning was abbreviated by more mailbox-bomb discoveries.

“The police said our bomb malfunctioned twice,” Shelli Engelbrecht said in a 2007 interview. “They said it was very much a real bomb, and it was designed to maim or kill someone."

Scott County Sheriff's Major Bryce Schmidt remembers when police detonated the bomb at the Engelbrechts' house.

"I helped process the scene," Schmidt said last week. "They went out and deactivated it — blew it up. When they blew it up, it put debris in the fields and ditch, so we were out there crawling around on our hands and knees."

As bomb fragments were recovered, he said, they were collected as evidence.

Other bombs exploded on their own.

Lucas Helder, a Minnesota college student, admitted when police took him into custody just four days after the first bomb was found that he was planting them in rural mailboxes, trying to create a smiley face on the map.

Now 41, Helder remains in the custody of a mental-health facility in Minnesota.

By the time all of his bombs were accounted for, an estimated 250 law enforcement officers had followed Helder’s trail.

Over a four-day period, county sheriffs in Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, Colorado and Texas responded to bomb scenes. They warned rural residents to be guarded, even stopping mail delivery in some places. They braced themselves during the afternoon hours when country kids were getting off their school buses and possibly fetching the mail.

Schmidt remembers his office issuing long pieces of rope that deputies could use to open mailboxes from a distance in the event something suspicious was spotted.

But the bomber didn't stay in one place.

• Marilyn Dolieslager, a carrier in Morrison, Ill., felt the blast of a mailbox pipe bomb during her rural rounds at the home of Marge and Bob Zuidema.

She likely was spared more severe injury, authorities said, because she was delivering a phone book. It is believed the book absorbed much of the impact from the blast. Still, she suffered powder burns and received stitches to her left upper arm and left thumbs.

• In Elizabeth, Ill., mail carrier Steve Ertmer counted himself and his postal customers lucky, because his delivery to an exploding mailbox occurred when he was inside his delivery truck.

Although injuries to hands required stitches, he said, the SUV sustained most of the damage.

“I’m OK,” he said shortly after the explosion. “I got lucky. Thank God it was me who opened it up and not my customer standing in front of it.”

• Dave Ostrum, a rural carrier in Mount Carroll, Ill., has said very little publicly since he was hurt by one of the mailbox bombs.

• Dubuque carrier Kenny Dolphin said he ran into a bit of “bad luck” when an exploding mailbox left shrapnel in his right arm. Less than a month later, however, he was in the Quad-Cities, throwing out the first pitch at a baseball game at Modern Woodmen Park.

The two others had it worse.

• Delores Werling, of Tipton, Iowa, still could see pieces of shrapnel under her skin from her exploding mailbox five years after it happened.

She also picked up the mail from her car, which was unusual.

“If I’d done it like I did every other day, I don’t know what would have become of me, because I’d have been out there alone,” she said at the time. “The Lord was with me. It could’ve been so much worse.”

After the bombing, Werling said, she drove the two miles to town every day to pick up her mail at the post office.

• Doris Zimmerman, of Anamosa, Iowa, got the worst of it.

Although her husband usually got the mail, that day was different — in several ways.

“On that day, I opened the mailbox completely differently,” she recalled just a few days before the fifth anniversary of the explosion. “I opened it from the side, instead of in front of it.

“To this day I don’t know why.”

Even so, Zimmerman was badly hurt. In fact, she was the last of the victims to get out of the hospital, having been blown across the road by the bomb’s impact. Besides hurting her hands in the blast, other injuries followed because of being thrown.

“I still have some injuries that will never go away — never heal,” she said in 2007. “I can talk about it, though. I couldn’t before because it was so hard.

“A loud bang still bothers me and, if I hear about something like it happening somewhere else, it bothers me.”

But Zimmerman was like the others, saying she knew it could have been worse.

“If it had been our mail carrier, it would’ve exploded right in his face because of where his delivery vehicle comes on our mailbox,” she said. “If it would have been my husband, well, it was time to put the crops in, so that would have been rough.”