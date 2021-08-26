In rural Rock Island County, few show interest in Pritzker's mask mandate, others fear "things getting even worse"

Rock Island County also has a test-positivity rate of over 12% and, as of Wednesday, 33 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms.

The re-emergence of the pandemic is taking its toll in another way.

"I tired of this so-called pandemic and there's no way I want to follow any mask mandate," a man quietly said after he bought a burger and bottle of water during the lunch rush at Casey's. He wanted to remain anonymous.

"I'm exhausted by it and I think things have gotten stupid," the man continued. "Exhausted. That's the best way I can describe it. I think a lot of people feel that way."

A total of 14 other people expressed sentiments similar to that man. Half said masking was a personal health decision. Five of the 14 said "there is no way" they would ever get vaccinated for COVID-19.

David Romero had to hustle back to the cannabis operation where he works after buying lunch at the Casey's in Andalusia. He described himself as "indifferent" to Pritzer's mask mandate.

"I'm not vaccinated — but I'm not against COVID vaccines or getting vaccinated," the 26-year-old Romero said. "I feel safe. But, honestly, I don't want to see businesses shut down in Illinois again.