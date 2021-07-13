In Scott County, hundreds of families still waiting for aid as eviction deadline looms

Scott County aid organizations are bracing for a potential housing crisis as a federal moratorium on evictions expires next month and the state struggles to disburse federal rental relief.
The state has distributed just 2% of Iowa's $195 million in federal rental assistance aimed at helping keep families in their homes in the wake of the pandemic. Locally, more than a thousand applications are waiting to be processed, but only 256 households have received aid since the program began in March.
A moratorium on housing evictions will expire at the end of the month, and without that aid, many local families could face homelessness.
Scott County already has the highest eviction rate of any county in Iowa at 3.92% according to Eviction Lab, a nationwide database of evictions. Iowa’s statewide rate is 2.01%.
“We are very concerned about what will happen come August,” said Ericka Petersen, assistant litigation director at Iowa Legal Aid.
Forty-five evictions are scheduled in Scott County in the next week. In early July, there were 61 cases in a week. Something closer to 20 is typical, Petersen said.
The impact is greater for people of color, representing 53% of the group’s cases.
The Regional Development Authority, Iowa Legal Aid, Salvation Army, and the Quad-Cities Open Network are hoping to pool money into a fund that would temporarily forestall evictions in Scott County, until Community Action of Eastern Iowa, the local agency tasked by the state with processing aid applications, can catch up.
Many states have been slow to distribute the money. In Iowa, state officials blame software lags and a problem getting landlords and tenants to both properly fill out the application forms.
Community Action of Eastern Iowa, tasked with processing local applications, has 1,030 households pending as of Monday, Executive Director Roger Pavey said. Only 678 applications were complete, meaning both the landlord and the tenant had filled them out properly, according to state records.
Pavey said it’s often a mistyped or unknown email address, which requires case managers to contact the applicant and add in the missing information, slowing the process. The agency assigned additional case managers this week to help with the backlog.
The 'tip of the iceberg'
The average payment by is about $4,000, according to Community Action of Eastern Iowa — a significant sum for families struggling to keep a roof over their heads.
“Even though people are back to work, if you were laid off because of the pandemic, you may have a backlog of unpaid rent,” said Leslie Kilgannon, executive director of Scott County Housing Council. “Once people fall into homelessness, it’s difficult and expensive and traumatic to get that person out of homelessness.”
Nationally in 2020, the Joint Center on Housing Studies reported that nearly half (48%) of all renters were cost burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income in rent.
According to the same center, renters are more likely than homeowners to have lost their jobs during the pandemic.
Kelle Larned, the Salvation Army’s program director, has about 100 local households on a waiting list for aid after it ran out of $600,000 of Emergency Solutions Grant money last month, she said. That grant program is also run through the Iowa Finance Authority, the same group overseeing this round of state-controlled funds, but she said it had a simpler application process that has caused fewer problems with processing or difficulty distributing funds. Larned has applied for another round of funding to meet Scott County's need, even as state officials have expressed skepticism Iowa may need additional aid beyond what's being allocated now.
The Salvation Army is not involved with distributing the $195 million in rental relief money, but Larned said since the grant program the Salvation Army has applied with has more limited funds, she’s turning people to the Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program application because there is more money available in that pool.
Because tenants and landlords seeking rental assistance can’t “double dip” on the two programs, people applying for assistance have to show proof that they’ve canceled their application with the Salvation Army’s ESG grant dollars in order to qualify for the Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program funding, so it’s not as easy to switch to the other program if they need more immediate assistance.
Larned said the Quad-Cities is only seeing the “tip of the iceberg” of people who need help. The pandemic has added strain on the homeless shelters in the area that were already at capacity, and the eviction moratorium expiring could add a wave of people that she said the shelters don’t have the capacity to house.
Addressing the delay
As of July 6, the Iowa Finance Authority distributed about $4.2 million of the $195 million, about 2.1 percent of the aid allocated to Iowa by Congress. About 3,700 of the state’s 7,800 complete applications for rent and utility assistance weren’t yet reviewed or were undergoing review as of Tuesday.
Nationally, as of May 31, just $1.5 billion of the initial $25 billion of the program had been distributed to households. According to a U.S. Department of Treasury report, many states hadn’t set up programs until May or early June after being allocated the money in February.
To speed through the backlog, the Iowa Finance Authority contracted 200 more case workers with company Witt O’Brien. The authority also said it would adjust the processing software to shorten review times of applications.
How to get help
Housing advocates urge renters and landlords to call help lines for local assistance in the Quad-Cities. Especially if tenants are on the verge of eviction, housing advocates say they can prioritize the case to prevent an eviction for nonpayment of rent.
“I don't think we really understand, many of us, unfortunately, the magnitude and the horror of possibly losing your home,” said Petersen, of Iowa Legal Aid. “And I think people get really frozen, and don't know where to go and feel hopeless. And so, I think the No. 1 piece of advice for anyone is to reach out. There are resources, there's resources available right now, both legal resources and financial resources. Reaching out and reaching out early is so important.”