In Scott County, hundreds of families still waiting for aid as eviction deadline looms

Larned said the Quad-Cities is only seeing the “tip of the iceberg” of people who need help. The pandemic has added strain on the homeless shelters in the area that were already at capacity, and the eviction moratorium expiring could add a wave of people that she said the shelters don’t have the capacity to house.

Addressing the delay

As of July 6, the Iowa Finance Authority distributed about $4.2 million of the $195 million, about 2.1 percent of the aid allocated to Iowa by Congress. About 3,700 of the state’s 7,800 complete applications for rent and utility assistance weren’t yet reviewed or were undergoing review as of Tuesday.

Nationally, as of May 31, just $1.5 billion of the initial $25 billion of the program had been distributed to households. According to a U.S. Department of Treasury report, many states hadn’t set up programs until May or early June after being allocated the money in February.

To speed through the backlog, the Iowa Finance Authority contracted 200 more case workers with company Witt O’Brien. The authority also said it would adjust the processing software to shorten review times of applications.

How to get help