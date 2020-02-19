In State of the City, Bettendorf mayor touts city's successes, vision

With Bettendorf's housing boom showing no signs of slowing down and new commercial investments sprouting up across the city and fueling downtown's revitalization, Mayor Bob Gallagher summed up the city by saying: "It's a great time to be here."

In Wednesday's State of the City Address, Gallagher outlined the past year's accomplishments and its future goals to a crowd of nearly 200 Wednesday at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center. Business leaders, community leaders and elected officials from across the region joined Bettendorf's city council, city leadership and staff for the annual luncheon and address.

The city's five goals, which he said have not changed during his eight years as mayor, include a sound financial city providing quality services; business growth and attraction; creation of an entertainment and living destination through riverfront and downtown development; and orderly growth and quality development. "All of this comes together for what we strive for and that is to be a premier place to live, work and play in the Quad-Cities," Gallagher said of the fifth goal.

More than once, the mayor stressed that Bettendorf offers value to its taxpayers. With the lowest general fund levy among its comparable Iowa cities, he said: "We are the leanest operating city in the general fund of 38 cities above 10,000 (population)."