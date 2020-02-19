In State of the City, Bettendorf mayor touts city's successes, vision

With Bettendorf's housing boom showing no signs of slowing down and new commercial investments sprouting up across the city and fueling downtown's revitalization, Mayor Bob Gallagher summed up the city by saying: "It's a great time to be here."
In Wednesday's State of the City Address, Gallagher outlined the past year's accomplishments and its future goals to a crowd of nearly 200 Wednesday at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center. Business leaders, community leaders and elected officials from across the region joined Bettendorf's city council, city leadership and staff for the annual luncheon and address.
The city's five goals, which he said have not changed during his eight years as mayor, include a sound financial city providing quality services; business growth and attraction; creation of an entertainment and living destination through riverfront and downtown development; and orderly growth and quality development. "All of this comes together for what we strive for and that is to be a premier place to live, work and play in the Quad-Cities," Gallagher said of the fifth goal.
More than once, the mayor stressed that Bettendorf offers value to its taxpayers. With the lowest general fund levy among its comparable Iowa cities, he said: "We are the leanest operating city in the general fund of 38 cities above 10,000 (population)."
Bettendorf taxpayers pay 2.87% of their household income for the city services they receive — "another statistic that proves we are a great value."
A telling statistic of the city's growth is its housing starts, which have averaged about 140 a year in the past 10 years.
However, with growth — in both residential and commercial developments — comes the need for additional city services.
Gallagher said the city council is considering a 2020-2021 budget of nearly $99 million that includes a 30-cent property tax levy increase to hire six new full-time firefighters. The move will allow Bettendorf to staff its Surrey Heights Fire Station with paid firefighters around-the-clock.
You have free articles remaining.
With about 1.5% growth in population each year for the past 10 years, and 5% growth in valuation in the same period, Gallagher said, "We will be expecting some increases in staffing levels especially in public safety.
"Public safety is No. 1 for this city council," he said.
In his fast-paced, 30-minute presentation, Gallagher also outlined several key development projects in the works including the new Interstate 74 bridge, Eagle View Behavioral Health facility, AAA Court development and the CDCQC site (formerly The Lodge).
One of the biggest laughs came as he discussed progress on the new bridge. He said 24 of the 30 steel arches are in place and "It is going to abut."
"I know the detours can be a pain, but stick with us," he said, adding "It is going to be phenomenal."
The mayor also made a pitch for an expected referendum to build nearly $38 million in new recreational amenities. Approval would allow the city to build a new pool and shared community/fitness center "instead of putting Band-aids on our current facilities."
He praised the creation of the Downtown Business Organization last year, which has agreed to a self-tax to fund downtown improvements.
Several key projects he discussed last year still are key to future development, including Ascentra Credit Union headquarters and Bridges Lofts both in downtown and the TBK Bank Sports complex near Interstate 80 and Middle Road. Recalling how he discussed that these projects would spur more development he said "Guess what, it is working just as planned."
The sports complex has spurred some $30 million in surrounding commercial development including several locally-opened businesses in its first year of operation. Still to come to that area this year are an R.I.A. Federal Credit Union branch, Twin Span Brewing, an Enterprise training facility and an office building for Trillium staffing services.
"Three corners remain — get your plans to us soon," he said.