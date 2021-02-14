IN THEIR OWN WORDS: 4 members of LGBTQ+ community speak of Q-C experience

Following are excerpts from four interviews conducted by the steering committee that is gathering LGBTQ+ history in the Quad-Cities.
'There needs to be ... more queer identities'
"I always liked boys, and I always knew that. I thought it was a desire for a brother, but by late elementary school, I knew otherwise. I wanted to be held by the boys in my class. I was attracted to males. I identified as a gay male, but truth was more of a trans-gendered female, a double coming out process.
"As a male, I was reluctant to do the trans thing, so I went along with the gay thing until age 30 when I came out as trans. Today I am both homo/hetero and male and female — two spirited, gay and straight.
"There is division within the LGBTQ+ community. I feel left behind with marriage equality.
"I wish I would have recognized the trans thing at an early age. I wish I would have pursued seminary at an early age, but at that time (it was) not possible. It is important to find a way to do what you are called to do.
"Homophobia and trans-phobia are based in religion, along with patriarchy. Religion condemns it; there is no other reason; it has to be undone.
"There needs to be greater understanding of the difference between gender identity and sexual orientation: more queer identities. The next era will begin to figure it all out. For my trans health care, I go to Iowa City because local providers don’t get it yet."
In a follow-up email to the Times, J.L. Simpson described an identity in-between "Jeff" and "Lisa" and a desire — an insistence — on being referred to by the pronoun "they," not either "he" or "she."
"Any other pronouns would be offensive to me," Simpson wrote. "I have noticed that many reporters and editors hesitate to use proper pronouns for folks like me and to be truthful, that disturbs me greatly.
"The press is charged with instrumenting effective change in our world and when the press continues to use gender pronouns for people who would rather not be referred to in that way, that simply perpetuates our struggle. (Those are called micro-aggressions and we cannot be tolerant of those any longer.)
(Editor’s note: The Associated Press Stylebook, widely used as a reference for journalists, embraced the limited use of “they” as a singular, gender-neutral pronoun in 2017. It did so recognizing the need for a pronoun for people who don’t identify as a "he" or a "she." The stylebook also noted that "gender" is not synonymous with "sex," in that gender refers to a person’s social identity while sex refers to biological characteristics.)
"I am in my final months at Chicago Theological Seminary where I will graduate with my Master of Divinity degree in May, with a concentration in LGBTQ+ Religious Studies. I state that because my seminary work has informed me of the vital importance that language plays in these types of discussions.
— J.L. Simpson, middle age, Davenport
'It seems we are going backwards, not forward'
"I worked for Deere & Co. I never denied that I was a lesbian at work. Some knew it and some didn't. Coming out was a gradual process; I never thought of myself as a lesbian because I was married (to men) three times.
I met Marty (a woman; partner of 30 years) while tending bar, we developed a relationship; it was wonderful. It was shocking to me, but not my friends. I sort of 'meandered out into gay society.' I had been going out to gay bars; loved the gay community; you could be yourself. I always felt safe at JR's.
"My parents had problems with my being a lesbian at first ... Years went by and my dad lived with us. He really loved Marty. It changes as time goes by.
"I am very concerned today in 2020, about what is going on with LGBT+ rights. It seems we are going backwards, not forward. We should all depend upon each other; we should want the best for everyone, not have to worry about if we have equal rights or not."
— Margaret Ristau, 77, Moline
'We need to realize just how bad the AIDS crisis was'
"In 1964 the Beatles were playing on "The Ed Sullivan Show" at the Ft. Armstrong Hotel in the Rendezvous Room (the first gay bar I had been to in the Quad-Cities). LGBT bars then had to have a back entrance because people didn’t want to be seen. But that didn’t bother me.
"My father was in the trucking business. I only had one confrontation with him; he wanted to disown me, but my mother wouldn’t let him. I bought a house in Rock Island. My mother and I were close, good friends; I ended up helping them out as they got older; a typical role for the youngest gay son who ends up helping his parents.
"In the 60s, I was involved in helping people at the Arsenal who were being fired for being gay. We formed an organization called SAME (Society Advocating Mutual Equality) here locally which was working to educate the public and work for fair employment.
"We also formed an organization “Gays United of the Quad Cities” (GUQC) in 1975-78. It was primarily formed as an alternative to gay bars. We held dances at the Unitarian Church and did river cruises that turned out to be very popular with the women.
"In 1965 I lost a job at Dun & Bradstreet Corp. because I was gay. After that I worked at International Harvester.
"My partner got AIDS in the spring of 1984; he had hiccups for two months night and day; Paul was 6-foot, three inches tall and 225 pounds and when he passed he was 93 pounds.
"It was really rough ... Dissemination of drugs was bad, dozens dying each week, depressing. I assumed I had AIDS, but in 1992 I was tested and didn’t have it. It cast a pall over everything; we survived it.
"One of the reasons I left the QCA was because my grandfather established over 40 Churches of the Nazarene in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana. I was afraid that if people knew I was in the hospital, they would come and pray for me, want me to confess my sins of being a homosexual, and lay on hands."
— Gary Lee Lawson, 80, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
'I still go through the process of wondering if new friends will accept me'
"I always knew I was different. Early on, I wanted to hold hands with the boys. ...
I came out in college; I said I was bisexual. So many of us said we are bi, but there was nothing bi about me. I came out in 1984, around my 19th birthday to an Augustana professor. I found the faculty quite welcoming, but the student body, not so much. It was pretty conservative.
"During my sophomore year, 1983, there was a support group for closeted LGBT folks on campus. Attending that, the weight fell off my shoulders; no friend turned their back on me. I was out to my friends. On March 27th, 1984, during my junior year I thought, 'I’ve got to tell someone.'
"Thirty six years later, I still have to go through the process of wondering if new friends will accept me. Once you open the closet door the first time, it is still ongoing, still need to be careful, although I have never been physically assaulted. The fear is ongoing, and will be part of the rest of my life....
"In 1983, I went with a group of Augie students to 506 N. Brady, a bar in Davenport. At first I was shaking and scared, although the patrons were normal looking. We danced. It was a scary thought to be in a gay bar. After graduation, I thought I needed to get out of the Quad Cities. There was no gay culture here; people were out but secretive.
"My proudest moment was coming out to a fellow actor in a show in 2001 who has verbally denigrating gay people. When I said that I am gay, he had nothing to say at first. Then as he got to know me he said, 'You changed my world.'"
— Don Faust, 56, Davenport