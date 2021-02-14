IN THEIR OWN WORDS: 4 members of LGBTQ+ community speak of Q-C experience

I came out in college; I said I was bisexual. So many of us said we are bi, but there was nothing bi about me. I came out in 1984, around my 19th birthday to an Augustana professor. I found the faculty quite welcoming, but the student body, not so much. It was pretty conservative.

"During my sophomore year, 1983, there was a support group for closeted LGBT folks on campus. Attending that, the weight fell off my shoulders; no friend turned their back on me. I was out to my friends. On March 27th, 1984, during my junior year I thought, 'I’ve got to tell someone.'

"Thirty six years later, I still have to go through the process of wondering if new friends will accept me. Once you open the closet door the first time, it is still ongoing, still need to be careful, although I have never been physically assaulted. The fear is ongoing, and will be part of the rest of my life....

"In 1983, I went with a group of Augie students to 506 N. Brady, a bar in Davenport. At first I was shaking and scared, although the patrons were normal looking. We danced. It was a scary thought to be in a gay bar. After graduation, I thought I needed to get out of the Quad Cities. There was no gay culture here; people were out but secretive.