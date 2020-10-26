In Their Own Words, Anthony Jenkins: 'We were already written off'

Growing up in the Quad-Cities for me as a Black child, being bi-racial, and having a white mom who you really didn’t know was white for a while, was pretty interesting.

You didn’t know what color was for a while, and the sad part was, in my particular life, you didn’t really know that you were even Black until your grandfather stopped wanting to hug you or pick you up. It really didn’t even start to set in that we were different until you started getting picked on in school because we’re in the west end, so everyone is Black that I go to school with.

I don’t know how it is now, we’re talking 25, 30 years later when Rocky was predominantly Black, obviously we’re dominating sports. Moline was considered a white school and I made that shift because I did not feel like I was learning to my potential, something in me desired to be something more.

And I saw more families above 18th Avenue and, what, 26th Street doing more, I saw these guys have more, their houses were nicer, their parents treated them differently and going to prom. What was a prom, you know what I’m saying?

Nobody really considered us coming up in the Quad-Cities that we were going to do something, we were already written off. It was the exact same politics, demographics bull---- that was going on then – now.