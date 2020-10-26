In Their Own Words, Anthony Jenkins: 'We were already written off'

Growing up in the Quad-Cities for me as a Black child, being bi-racial, and having a white mom who you really didn’t know was white for a while, was pretty interesting.
You didn’t know what color was for a while, and the sad part was, in my particular life, you didn’t really know that you were even Black until your grandfather stopped wanting to hug you or pick you up. It really didn’t even start to set in that we were different until you started getting picked on in school because we’re in the west end, so everyone is Black that I go to school with.
I don’t know how it is now, we’re talking 25, 30 years later when Rocky was predominantly Black, obviously we’re dominating sports. Moline was considered a white school and I made that shift because I did not feel like I was learning to my potential, something in me desired to be something more.
And I saw more families above 18th Avenue and, what, 26th Street doing more, I saw these guys have more, their houses were nicer, their parents treated them differently and going to prom. What was a prom, you know what I’m saying?
Nobody really considered us coming up in the Quad-Cities that we were going to do something, we were already written off. It was the exact same politics, demographics bull---- that was going on then – now.
The only difference is now they really want to kill. Back when we were growing up nobody was really trying to shoot anybody and even now with some of these families fighting, the one family was never out killing anybody.
You know what they would do? They would whoop you and let you go home to come back and fight again another day and if you did, alright cool. You get another ass whooping and it would go like that, but then someone killed somebody; changed everything.
Now they’re killing. It’s a different experience growing up in the Q-C, being Black in 2020 because it’s got to be the exact same feeling that we felt in the 1990s.
Except now there aren’t the local Black history days or block parties that used to thrive on the west end of Davenport and Rock Island.
The things we once had are no longer there, instead we have empty lots in hopes of probably gentrification and getting everyone to sell early, but that’s another story.
So growing up Black in the Quad-Cities can be very miserable, it can be very depressing, it can be very uninspiring to where you then sink into the mind state of the stereotype they give us, and I was one of those stereotypes.
What did they say? I was going to be in jail and commit crimes, but instead I went all the way across the world and did it twice. I brought people from the Quad-Cities down to big events in Florida and people from Florida overseas. I became the guy in Hong Kong that you see about hip hop, basically Asia period and I started to branch into fashion.
Our place in the Quad-Cities as a Black community is now starting to flourish and we do have hope, and it looks like we’re approaching a rebirth. But our police forces overkill and now we’re starting to have the same conspiracies; there’s four to five memorials before you get to the Martin Luther King Jr. Center from the bridge to Davenport, and that’s just being nice just saying four to five, there’s probably more.
So we need to start looking at the glass as half full or half empty, and look at the fuller part of it.
I mean America is the most racist place in the world, 45 years of living looking back at everything I’ve been through.
Right now for these kids the hot thing is to die, because they’re so hopeless and everything our government is putting out there. They’re seeing that there’s no justice so now the turn up is to die.
If you die lit, that’s the cool thing now.
So we need to start inspiring them to work, no one is being inspired to work anymore, build or touch organics, at all.
This is what we have to do and that’s why I’m coming home and that’s why I’m trying to build HardVsion, that’s what HardVsion starts with and that’s the foundation of what I’m trying to do.
Being Black in the Quad-Cities is like we’re always going up against a hill, but it’s only because we don’t have the source of the information.
The key part here is we don’t have the information to progress and if they would give us the information to progress, then we can get rid of that miserable part and maybe instead of those empty lots we would inspire some of these people to put their money into these lots and become customers, building owners, and retail residential managers.
We then would have a better community. We can stop going to East Moline, Moline and everywhere else to spend our money because we’re coming from Rock Island, going there and the numbers are showing that so let’s just stay here.
And since downtown and The District says we’re loitering and all this other stuff, well we can end that by going ahead and, if the city gives us the rezoning, so we can then open up in our own community.
So being Black in the Q-C is trying to figure out how you can do all these things, make these things happen before you get shot and killed, or die, or get thrown in jail for some bogus charge. Or the real killer here is before you get so uninspired, because it’s so difficult and hard and you don’t understand why because of the color of your skin we’re jumping through these hoops still in 2020.
Man, I wish I could give positive rainbows and say it’s beautiful, but I tell you what; we do have some of the best Caucasians, Hispanics, Asians out here and the majority of us that are in this same boat, that live in a certain zoning area; man, we have a beautiful time.
It’s an amazing time for us and we laugh and we do great events that the city never sees and the city never funds, but that’s because we have to look out for us and that’s where my IOME mentality, and fashion line, comes in, because I owe me everything and you owe you.
So inspiring others to stop being humble and stop saying ‘okay, I will wait for the next time.’
No, I need it now. You tell me why I can’t have it now and let’s get it happening now because now is where it needs to happen and this is where we have people like Thurgood Brooks, who is running to be Mayor of Rock Island, because he’s tired of waiting. He feels that he owes himself that justice and we need that justice now.
