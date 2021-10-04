In wake of charge of unprofessionalism claim, Eldridge building inspector suspended without pay for five days

"As a result of an inspection and the whole process, I received an email from Ray Nees that was extremely unprofessional. It was inaccurate, and just not a nice email to begin with. Firstly, I'd like to think Ray was just having a bad day. Because when I read and talk to people about Ray Nees, in this community he's very highly respected among his peers at the city," Iossi said.

"...I think whatever decisions you guys need to do, do it. But we need some positive things happening in Eldridge right now. And I think the sooner that Ray Nees gets back into his position, and takes the leadership role that he's had, and is back working with everybody, that's a positive for Eldridge, and I think he will only be a part of the solution," Iossi continued.

Eldridge resident Ashley Atkins had previously told council members that Nees repeatedly caused delays and gave her wrong information about a building project, and harassed her and emailed her employer with complaints.

Atkins has purchased a two-acre property and bought a camper to live there while waiting for a builder, on advice from Nees, she said.

When she contacted Nees to verify whether she needed a concrete slab for a camper, she alleged he told her: "Get a man for your project. This is not a world for a woman," and said she couldn't live in a camper on her property.