In wake of charge of unprofessionalism, Eldridge building inspector suspended without pay for five days

The Eldridge building inspector will be suspended for five days without pay, the city council decided Monday night.
A resident had credibly accused the inspector, Ray Nees, of acting in an unprofessional manner.
Nees will also have a note added to his personnel file.
He was not at the meeting. He has been on paid leave and is on vacation out of state, according to Mayor Marty O'Boyle.
The vote was 3-2 with councilors Bruce Cheek and Frank King voting against. Both wanted harsher penalties. Cheek wanted Nees terminated.
Several business owners, builders and others who had worked with Nees spoke on his behalf, saying Eldridge would lose a good building inspector if he was terminated, and that might affect growth in the city.
Eldridge resident Ashley Atkins had previously told council members that Nees repeatedly caused delays and gave her wrong information about a building project, and harassed her and emailed her employer with complaints.
Atkins has purchased a two-acre property and bought a camper to live there while waiting for a builder, on advice from Nees.
When she contacted Nees to verify whether she needed a concrete slab for a camper, she alleged he told her: "Get a man for your project. This is not a world for a woman," and said she couldn't live in a camper on her property.
She said he also declined to fill out paperwork for a contracted builder because her project was "silly," she added.
She said Nees then contacted her employer.
"He contacted (her employer) about my job, and told them ... I'm a liar, and he would expect nothing less than to get me fired," she said at a council meeting last week.
Annette Snyder, hired by the city to investigate the two unrelated claims against city officials and elected officials, also investigated the Nees claim.
"I looked at everything that she submitted and she was right," Snyder told councilors last week. "Absolutely unprofessionalism."
Last week, councilors tabled the vote, saying they wanted to review the information.