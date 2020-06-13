In waning hours of session Iowa Republicans propose 24-hour abortion waiting period

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, deferred to Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, on the issue. However, he said his thought were with crime victims.

“It’s a very emotional issue and secondly, all indications are the governor is going to sign an executive order,” Zaun said.

That has been the speculation ever since the Republican governor met with Black Lives Matter earlier in the week. Previously, Reynolds has resisted that, saying instead that restoration should be addressed in the constitution, not left to the whim of the governor.

The historic passage of police reforms and retreats on restoring voting rights and restricting abortion were a marked shift from the agenda lawmakers wrote for the session. Although not in lockstep, Reynolds and legislators were focused on a number of shared priorities that included more funds for education, “upskilling” the workforce, expanding mental health services and providing more funds for outdoor recreation and water quality improvement.

When they convened the 88th Iowa General Assembly in January with state government in a surplus position with prospects for strong revenue growth but their work had to be halted in mid-March as part of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ mitigation strategy to slow the coronavirus spread.