In wide-ranging exit interview, outgoing Frank Klipsch reflects on four years as Davenport mayor

I didn’t sword-rattle much at all. My idea was to get the City Council together, figure out what the best plan was and roll it out to the community….I think a good person in that kind of job is like a basketball player who plays well without the ball. The great ones are the ones who get in the right place, they anticipate, they’re playing defense. If you want the rebound, you have to get in the right place. If you want an open shot, you have to get open.

A. Some of the negative stuff I had little control over. Overall, my sense of openness and positivity isn’t the same to all people. One initial thing, which wasn’t terrible. We did some work at one point with the Levee Commission and were looking at taking some land on River Drive and the Nestle Purina was looking at using the land to put trucks on, or whatever. It was more of a dumpsite. We brought up the idea, which some people interpreted that I’m a Chamber [of Commerce] business guy and I’m trying to get them a bigger deal. Well, nobody had heard the whole thing. It was a matter of thinking people would have an open discussion. It wasn’t. People thought, ‘Don’t confuse me with the facts, I’ve got my mind made up.’ In reality, nobody had their mind made up, on either side. Being able to take more time to clearly understand what was in play and what was clearly good for the city and everyone concerned.