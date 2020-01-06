In wide-ranging exit interview, outgoing Frank Klipsch reflects on four years as Davenport mayor

Frank Klipsch now has a prefix before his title: ex-mayor.
Elected in 2015, Klipsch is stepping down after four years as mayor of Davenport. His successor, former alderman Mike Matson, will be sworn in Wednesday.
Klipsch's tenure was marked by success — including economic development along the city’s long riverfront and along its northern outskirts — and controversy. In 2019 alone, historic flooding overwhelmed downtown, and the city’s Civil Rights Commission was swamped by gridlock after a series of mayoral decisions: first, to not re-appoint three term-expired commissioners, and then to remove four other commissioners in the middle of their terms.
In a wide-ranging exit interview, Klipsch discussed his legacy as mayor, the toxicity of modern politics, the “power of proximity” and what Davenport must do to ensure its long-term success.
Q. Let’s dive in and talk about one of the most consequential moments of your tenure: the historic flooding of the Mississippi River. You’re still against a flood wall for Davenport.
A. Correct.
Q. Why is it a mistake to build one?
A. One thing very helpful for me was the Flood Task Force (first convened in July)...When we first started it, people just wanted to build a wall. If you think of the hydrology issues, a wall isn’t just setting a wall; the water goes underneath and sets on the other side. It’s not like putting up a wall to keep people out. All that sewer system and infrastructure underneath it fill up.
There’s a reason we got a tremendous amount of attention nationally and internationally, because people see a wave of the future as using creative ways to flood-protect the city. It’s not a matter of ‘don’t flood-protect the city.’ We have to find more innovative ways of flood-protecting the city but still maintaining resiliency and the sense of the ecology and all of those factors as well.
For instance, maybe instead of putting in a big earthen dam, we creatively put in different berms, and water retention areas and some temporary flood protection that you can put up, like around the stadium, to be installed at a certain height. Even some of the people who got flooded don’t want a flood wall.
One thing that was very helpful for me was learning about the impact of the whole Mississippi River corridor through the River Cities and Towns initiative. What one city does anywhere affects all of us...If we had put up a flat-out wall, it would have just pushed more water downriver. The Corps of Engineers isn’t authorizing people to put up walls anymore. There’s a reason: because of the environment, because of potential climate change. If you have no support from the federal government, the cost of that would be unbelievable. It could be $750 million. That falls on the taxpayer in Davenport, Iowa, alone.
When I was in Bonn, Germany, for the U.N. Climate Conference, representing the Mississippi Rivers group, reporters from England, Japan, you-name-it all over the place, wanted me to say 'man-made climate change.' They wanted to make it political.
Mayor Johnson [Klipsch’s co-chair, from St. Gabriel, La.] and I took the stand that the climate is changing. Let’s not make a political issue about this so we divide up and fight and we get nothing done at all. We just know in our cities that something is happening with the climate and we have to prepare for that. Is it just the cyclical nature of the earth? Is it, in fact, man-made climate change? Is it a combination of the two? …. Once you say, ‘We’re in Davenport and you’re not, so we’re going to take care of Davenport and hell with everybody else,’ you’re divisive, and I’ve tried to include as much cooperation and collaboration as we possibly can.
Q. We live in a time of profound distrust and resentment around anyone and everyone in the public arena. Is the era of civility and comity over?
A. The results I’ve had are very positive, everywhere I’ve gone...There are many who see me as the mayor. There are also many who see me as the old, gray-haired white guy. The two most destructive words in our language are, ‘those people’...The only way we can affect this is the power of proximity. One of the things I’ve done is go and sit in Joe’s Barber Shop, on Harrison St., and just hang out. Or go to the Sikh place, or the Muslim place, or pick your place, and go and sit down and talk to people. Building relationships is what’s important. On a national level, which trickles down, if you’re a Democrat or Republican you don’t even want to talk to other people.
You have free articles remaining.
We’ve got to act like somebody who’s trustworthy. We’ve got to earn someone’s trust. The modus operandi today is that it doesn’t seem to be as important to the general public as it is in performance or output. People will say, ‘well, I don’t like the president at all, but boy, my 401k is doing great.’
I didn’t sword-rattle much at all. My idea was to get the City Council together, figure out what the best plan was and roll it out to the community….I think a good person in that kind of job is like a basketball player who plays well without the ball. The great ones are the ones who get in the right place, they anticipate, they’re playing defense. If you want the rebound, you have to get in the right place. If you want an open shot, you have to get open.
Q. Let’s talk about your legacy. We’ll start with the negative. What are your one or two biggest regrets?
A. Some of the negative stuff I had little control over. Overall, my sense of openness and positivity isn’t the same to all people. One initial thing, which wasn’t terrible. We did some work at one point with the Levee Commission and were looking at taking some land on River Drive and the Nestle Purina was looking at using the land to put trucks on, or whatever. It was more of a dumpsite. We brought up the idea, which some people interpreted that I’m a Chamber [of Commerce] business guy and I’m trying to get them a bigger deal. Well, nobody had heard the whole thing. It was a matter of thinking people would have an open discussion. It wasn’t. People thought, ‘Don’t confuse me with the facts, I’ve got my mind made up.’ In reality, nobody had their mind made up, on either side. Being able to take more time to clearly understand what was in play and what was clearly good for the city and everyone concerned.
That’s very similar to the Civil Rights Commission. In most cities, the [Civil Rights] director works for a city administrator, or someone. It didn’t work that way, and there was a very nebulous connection between the taxpayer and the administrative side. Never was there any interest in trying to change the protections of civil rights. It was the administration side of the commission. Every other paid employee in the city works for either the city administrator or the attorney, or their designates. So we thought, let’s take a look at that. There was nothing firm into what that could be or how it could look. There was no design to dismantle the Civil Rights Commission.
The idea, which was initially proposed through our city attorney, was to appoint three aldermen to oversee the administrative side and the normal Civil Rights Commission would oversee all the work related to civil rights. Over time, it could have been three citizens being appointed to oversee that, and the other seven citizens overseeing the civil rights….Having a volunteer commission related to civil rights who have to then supervise people, deal with a budget, do all of those things, didn’t make a lot of sense.
To do anything [on City Council], it takes six weeks. Nothing ends as it starts. But it became so volatile so fast that I ended up taking it off the agenda. We were going nowhere, and it was only making it worse.
Q. What, then, are you most proud of?
A. Establishing a climate in Davenport and the Quad-Cities of collaboration and partnership. I’ve had mayors and county administrators and their staffs say this is the most conversation and collaboration we’ve had that anybody can remember. It’s not just Davenport’s collaboration; it’s the Quad Cities’ collaboration. We’re much stronger representing a community of 450,000 than any one of our communities individually. Because people will bring economic development to a 450,000-person area much more so than they would a city of 100,000, or 45,000, or 35,000, or 25,000 individually.
We were able to work with the private sector, the public sector and the nonprofit sector for long-term agreements with the Putnam and the Figge...What I did with the Flood Task Force, getting such a diverse group of people together...Discussions with Viking and American Cruise Lines.
The whole is stronger than any of us individually. When we look at the whole, we all get better.
Q. Please complete this sentence. ‘Davenport won’t be successful unless…’
A. All individuals have an equal opportunity to live in safe neighborhoods, in positive and welcoming neighborhoods where they can educate their kids, have a good job and an inclusive role in the community’s direction.
All means all. That has volumes of action steps. All means the guy with a criminal record who wants to turn himself around can vote and get a job. The kids who nobody cares if they go to school or not can go to school. The idea is that a kid who’s in trouble gets a full-cycle evaluation, surround them with the services they need. If not, we’re just going to keep arresting them. The number of people working two or three jobs to scrape together $20,000 a year for a family of five. People are literally a blink away from being on the street. Some of the most character-based families I know are single moms with three kids. Some of the most characterless families I know have a million-dollar home with both parents living in the house.
Q. As you leave office, who would you like to thank?
A. One thing I learned is how good the city staff is. People from the outside have a tendency to think of ‘government people’ as not very, whatever. I have found they’re creative, they’re hard workers, they have a high degree of commitment to the city, they take it very seriously...They’re really committed to making stuff happen. They live here.
Equally with the Council. They read the materials. They look hard at what they’re doing, and it makes a difference — for not very much money. Nobody’s going to get rich being an alderman or a mayor, in this city. You’re doing it because you want to make your city better. There are no ulterior motives.
And all the mayors and county board chairs and their respective staffs. It takes all of us coming together to make this community better.
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.