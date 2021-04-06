Incumbent alderman J.R. Rico wins by two votes in East Moline

East Moline won't see much of a change in city leadership following the April 6 municipal election.

Mayor Reggie Freeman ran unopposed. He was reelected with 716 votes, according to unofficial results.

First Ward Alderman Larry Toppert and 3rd Ward Alderman Nancy Mulcahey also were unopposed.

Wanda L. Roberts-Bontz was unopposed as city clerk, replacing longtime Clerk Arletta Holmes, who did not run for reelection.

5th Ward

Incumbent 5th Ward Alderman Yao Frederic Kotoku narrowly lost to challenger Rhea Oakes, who captured 51 percent of the vote to 49 percent for Kotoku. Oakes earned 129 votes to 124 votes for Kotoku.

7th Ward

Incumbent 7th Ward Alderman J.R. Rico won a narrow two-vote lead over his opponent, former 7th Ward Alderman Gary Westbrook. Rico earned 50 votes to 48 for Westbrook, according to unofficial results.