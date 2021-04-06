Incumbent alderman J.R. Rico wins by two votes in East Moline

East Moline won't see much of a change in city leadership following the April 6 municipal election.
Mayor Reggie Freeman ran unopposed. He was reelected with 716 votes, according to unofficial results.
First Ward Alderman Larry Toppert and 3rd Ward Alderman Nancy Mulcahey also were unopposed.
Wanda L. Roberts-Bontz was unopposed as city clerk, replacing longtime Clerk Arletta Holmes, who did not run for reelection.
5th Ward
Incumbent 5th Ward Alderman Yao Frederic Kotoku narrowly lost to challenger Rhea Oakes, who captured 51 percent of the vote to 49 percent for Kotoku. Oakes earned 129 votes to 124 votes for Kotoku.
7th Ward
Incumbent 7th Ward Alderman J.R. Rico won a narrow two-vote lead over his opponent, former 7th Ward Alderman Gary Westbrook. Rico earned 50 votes to 48 for Westbrook, according to unofficial results.
Westbrook previously served three terms as 7th Ward Alderman from 2005 to 2017. He stepped down to make an unsuccessful bid for mayor in 2017 and was defeated by Reggie Freeman.
Westbrook retired in 2004 from John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline, where he worked for 30 years, most recently as a robotic welder. He currently works in sales at Ted's Boatarama and still performs as a member of his family's well-known gospel music group, "The Westbrook Singers."
Rico faced an uphill climb after he was charged with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia in Davenport on Dec. 27, 2018. He was ordered to pay a fine of $65 in a plea agreement and said he took "full responsibility" for everything that happened.