Davenport Alderman Rich Clewell, 6th Ward, has announced he will be run for a second term, but he will have some competition as Ben Jobgen once again has announced he will also run for the 6th Ward seat.
Clewell described the last two years on the council as “a useful learning experience moving forward to a second term.”
“Having served as an At-large member of the Davenport School Board for 16 years, I was well versed in balancing the public will, the public good and fiscal accountability,” Clewell said in a news release.
“As 6th Ward Alderman responsible for 10,000 residents, I have had the additional challenge of learning how to negotiate commercial and residential impacts so that tax levies remain stable and quality of life is enhanced for everyone,” he added.
Clewell said he has worked hard to balance the needs and desires of the 6th Ward with the needs of the city.
Jobgen, a physical therapist, said in a release that he is running because he feels the citizens of the 6th Ward have “not received the representation they desire, especially upon key issues affecting the 6th ward.”
On his election website, Jobgen said that he has “been angered when leaving meetings in which many citizens bring up valid arguments against a project, and when the time has come to vote, our council member has voted against the will of the citizens in the ward.
“My priority as Alderman is to be an extension of the citizens of the 6th Ward,” he said.
Jobgen said on his website that while he believes Clewell has made some positive changes for the ward, “I feel there have also been opportunities in which we could have received better representation.”
Davenport’s primary election day is Oct. 8