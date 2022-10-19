Indian Summer visits the Quad-Cities this weekend as highs climb into the 70s with plenty of sunshine

After several days of well below normal temperatures that sent the mercury below the freezing mark Monday and Tuesday, Indian Summer will be paying a visit to the Quad-Cities this weekend with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the middle to upper 70s through Sunday.

For the past several days, temperatures in the Quad-Cities have been 10-15 degrees below normal, but come Friday through Monday, temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above normal, meteorologist Dave Cousins of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Wednesday.

“It should be pretty nice Friday through Sunday,” Cousins said. There is a chance of much needed rain Monday when the high will still be in the lower 70s.

“The storm system over the Great Lakes that has been keeping us cool is shifting eastward and that is allowing that warm air to flow back our way,” he added.

Through Tuesday the average temperature for the month of October is 52 degrees, a good 4.5 degrees below normal, he said.

“Basically for the last three days we’ve been 10-15 degrees below normal,” Cousins said. That’s going to switch this weekend, and we’ll be about 10-15 degrees above normal.”

One of the reasons for the big swings in temperature is the fact that the Quad-City region is abnormally dry, he said. “When it’s dry like this, when the ground is not wet, the sun is just heating the soil and then at night it goes back out. When it’s wet, the sun has to heat the water first, so you lose heat less quickly.

“When it’s dry out, you get bigger temperature swings, which is just what happens in the desert between night and day,” he said.

Friday’s high is expected to reach 75 degrees with a south wind of 5-15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. The overnight low is expected to be about 52 degrees. The normal high Friday is 62 degrees with an overnight low of 40.

Saturday’s high is expected to reach 78 degrees with an overnight low of 60. The normal high for Saturday is 61 degrees with an overnight low of 40 degrees.

Sunday’s high is forecast to reach 77 degrees with an overnight low of 61 degrees. The normal high for the day is 61 degrees with an overnight low of 40.

Rain chances move into the area Sunday night into Monday. The high Monday is expected to reach 71 degrees. The high temperature Tuesday is expected to in the upper 50s. The normal high for Monday is 60 degrees.

Any rain the area gets would be welcome as the entire Iowa and Illinois Quad-City region is abnormally dry.

The current U.S. Drought Monitor shows the entire state of Iowa ranges from abnormally dry in most central and eastern half of the state, to moderate to severe drought throughout the southern portion of the state, with pockets of severe to extreme drought in the western and northwest portion of the state. There is no portion of Iowa that is not experiencing dry conditions.

“There’s still a bit of uncertainty with the forecast this far out as to how much rain we may get and where it will fall,” Cousins said. “We’ll know more as we get closer to the event. There’s too much uncertainty with the timing. Right now all we can really be certain of is somebody in the Midwest is going to get some rain.”

Anyone who is a stargazer can go out late night and early morning this week and watch the Orionid Meteor Shower. The peak is expected to be early Friday morning. The Orionids originate from a point near the constellation Orion, the hunter. Find a place away from city lights and look southeast.