Inequity in Iowa's education funding continues to frustrated local legislators

There also is an inequity with inadequate supplemental aid, which was passed at 2.06%, which meant $144 per student more in supplemental aid, she said. But while the state passed a 2.06% increase, the costs to schools had already gone up about 3%.

“That still puts you in a deficit position,” Winkler said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The other inequity is in the number of students on free and reduced lunch. The Davenport School District has one of the highest numbers of students on free and reduced lunch. Those students do not pay full fees for books or any fees for activities that other students pay. “We give them those discounts because of the situation, which we absolutely should,” Winkler said.

But that is revenue the district does not receive, and Iowa, she said, is one of three states that does not have an at-risk component in its regular student funding formula.

In contrast, she added, “Pleasant Valley is tied for the second-lowest number of students on free and reduced lunch, and it’s within our own county that we have that kind of inequity.”

Kurth said with only a 2% increase in funding, even school districts with solid enrollments that h"ave everything going for them had to lay off teachers.” If those districts had financial problems, “What does that do to us in Davenport?”