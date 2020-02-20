Influential designer Henry Dreyfuss honored in new exhibit at Figge Art Museum. He created a tractor, a telephone, and more

The Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, will feature the work of influential industrial designer Henry Dreyfuss starting Saturday, Feb. 22, in the third-floor Katz Gallery.

“Henry Dreyfuss: Designs for the Modern Age” will be the first major exhibition in over 20 years to focus entirely on Dreyfuss (1904-1972) and his designs from the mid-20th century, according to the Figge.

From the 1930s to the 1960s, Dreyfuss and his associates designed a number of products, including the first styled John Deere tractor line, the 20th Century Limited passenger train, the Honeywell round thermostat, and the Western Electric Model 500 telephone for Bell. These products were used by millions of people and came to represent modern living during that era, according to a museum release.

Organized by the Figge and sponsored by John Deere, the exhibit will include a John Deere Model H Tractor (circa 1939); objects from Dreyfuss' interior design for the 1931 RKO Orpheum, now the Adler Theatre in Davenport; and interior designs completed in watercolor for the 20th Century Limited passenger train, the release said.