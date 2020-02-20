Influential designer Henry Dreyfuss honored in new exhibit at Figge Art Museum. He created a tractor, a telephone, and more

The Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, will feature the work of influential industrial designer Henry Dreyfuss starting Saturday, Feb. 22, in the third-floor Katz Gallery.
“Henry Dreyfuss: Designs for the Modern Age” will be the first major exhibition in over 20 years to focus entirely on Dreyfuss (1904-1972) and his designs from the mid-20th century, according to the Figge.
From the 1930s to the 1960s, Dreyfuss and his associates designed a number of products, including the first styled John Deere tractor line, the 20th Century Limited passenger train, the Honeywell round thermostat, and the Western Electric Model 500 telephone for Bell. These products were used by millions of people and came to represent modern living during that era, according to a museum release.
Organized by the Figge and sponsored by John Deere, the exhibit will include a John Deere Model H Tractor (circa 1939); objects from Dreyfuss' interior design for the 1931 RKO Orpheum, now the Adler Theatre in Davenport; and interior designs completed in watercolor for the 20th Century Limited passenger train, the release said.
Visitors will be able to view original sketches, design proposals and finished products. Dreyfuss was a designer on Broadway in the 1920s, and his theatrical background also will be explored.
“Henry Dreyfuss is a foundational figure in American industrial design,” Figge assistant curator Vanessa Sage said in the release. “The products on display embody refined modern sensibilities and demonstrate his deep dedication to ‘designing for people.’”
“The Figge is thrilled to be able to organize an exhibition that puts Henry Dreyfuss in the spotlight,” said Michelle Hargrave, museum executive director. “His distinguished work over the years coupled with his profound impact on the consumer market of today will be eye-opening to many.”
“Henry Dreyfuss: Designs for the Modern Age” includes objects on loan from John Deere Archives, the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum, Albany Institute of History and Art, AT&T Archives and History Center, and Davenport's RiverCenter and Adler Theatre.
These products tell the story of Dreyfuss’ enduring relationships with businesses like Deere & Co. and explain how he helped shape brand identity as well as product lines, the Figge release said.
Dreyfuss opened his first industrial design office in 1929, and the next year he began designing for Bell Laboratories, an association that resulted in the design of a series of telephones, notably the Princess, which was designed to fit the hand of a teenage girl, according to Britannica.com.
Dreyfuss designed a refrigerator for General Electric, alarm clocks for Westclox, vacuum cleaners for Hoover, the J-3 Hudson locomotive, the interior of the Super G Constellation aircraft for the Lockheed Aircraft Corporation, and the interior of the ocean liner Independence.
On Oct. 5, 1972, at their home in South Pasadena, Calif., Dreyfuss and his wife, Doris Marks, who had terminal cancer, died by suicide. They were found in a car, killed by self-inflicted carbon monoxide poisoning. She was 69 and he was 68. They were survived by three children.
“Henry Dreyfuss: Designs for the Modern Age” will be on view at the Figge through May 24.
On Saturday, Feb. 22, there will be free admission for all from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and scheduled activities for the whole family from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, there will be a free talk on Dreyfuss and his work by Russell Flinchum, associate professor of art history, North Carolina State University.
For more information, visit figgeartmuseum.org.