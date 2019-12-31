Influenza B makes early appearance in Q-C

Emergency rooms and convenient-care clinics are busy in the Quad-Cities, but it's a typical response to holiday sharing.
Getting together in close quarters with friends and family for Christmas generally leads to an increase in contagious disease. Besides house parties, more people are in closer contact while traveling in airplanes and vehicles and when shopping in stores and malls.
The result is long waits in health clinics and emergency rooms, and a second round of illness is likely on its way.
"That (wait times) are very typical for the weekend after any holiday," said Lisa Caffery, infection prevention coordinator for Genesis Health System. "When the kids go back to school, we'll see another bump."
So far, the flu has been on par for an average year, Caffery said.
"We're not seeing any increase in hospitalization related to influenza," she said. "The majority of people are being treated and sent home."
While the outbreak is routine, the introduction of strains is different this year, local healthcare providers said.
“Influenza B and upper-respiratory infections have increased recently, however, nothing is too alarming or unusual," said Jessica Miller, clinic administrator for UnityPoint Health.
"It's not usually B that comes first, so it's kind of a reversal," Cafffery said. "The B strain is very prevalent."
She said Influenza A and B are simply different strains of the virus. Both are generally covered by the flu vaccine.
Both Caffery and Miller said wait time for treatment is about normal, which is to say Quad-Citians can expect to spend some time in the waiting room.
"Go online and reserve a time (for the clinics)," Caffery said. "It's a pretty slick little system.
"I know you feel like the sickest person in the waiting room."
When visiting a clinic, ER or another patient at the hospital, professionals advise, wear a mask. This is especially critical if you've been ill or feel like you're getting ill.
"If you're not feeling well, stay home," Caffery advised. "Cover your mouth when you cough. Wash your hands. Get the flu shot.
"Call your primary (doctor) first, then convenient care if primary is unavailable. The emergency room should be your last choice for flu symptoms, unless you're having chest pain, difficulty breathing or a fever you can't control.
"In those cases, go to the ER."