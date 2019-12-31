Influenza B makes early appearance in QC

Emergency rooms and convenient-care clinics are busy in the Quad-Cities, but it's a typical response to holiday sharing.

Getting together in close quarters with friends and family for Christmas generally leads to an increase in contagious disease. Besides house parties, more people are in closer contact while traveling in airplanes and vehicles and when shopping in stores and malls.

The result is long waits in health clinics and emergency rooms, and a second round of illness is likely on its way.

"That (wait times) are very typical for the weekend after any holiday," said Lisa Caffery, infection prevention coordinator for Genesis Health System. "When the kids go back to school, we'll see another bump."

So far, the flu has been on par for an average year, Caffery said.

"We're not seeing any increase in hospitalization related to influenza," she said. "The majority of people are being treated and sent home."

While the outbreak is routine, the introduction of strains is different this year, local healthcare providers said.