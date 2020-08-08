'Informed voter' meeting will be Aug. 18

A virtual town hall meeting to discuss Social Security, economic justice for women, and the importance of voting will be Aug. 18, the second in an "Informed Voter Series" sponsored by a coalition organized by the Davenport-Bettendorf American Association of University Women.

The meeting coincides with the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted American women the right to vote.

To register, go to https://forms.gle/9CpGipgutRweBB3L6.

Other groups that have joined the coalition are Iowa Alliance for Retired Americans, Americans for Democratic Actions Iowa, National Organization for Women, Iowa Lower Drug Prices Now, Progressive Action for the Common Good, and Iowa Citizen Action Network.

“Voting is the foundation of our democratic form of government," Maria Bribriesco, public policy chair of the AAUW, said. "We believe that this fundamental right is best exercised with information and knowledge on the issues and the candidates. All the organizations in the coalition are non-partisan; however, all the organizations have stated positions on issues pertinent to each.”

The best way to decide which candidate should represent us is to listen to the candidates directly and to examine their voting records, she said.