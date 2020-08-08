You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Informed voter' meeting will be Aug. 18

'Informed voter' meeting will be Aug. 18

{{featured_button_text}}

A virtual town hall meeting to discuss Social Security, economic justice for women, and the importance of voting will be Aug. 18, the second in an "Informed Voter Series" sponsored by a coalition organized by the Davenport-Bettendorf American Association of University Women.

The meeting coincides with the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted American women the right to vote.

 To register, go to https://forms.gle/9CpGipgutRweBB3L6.

Other groups that have joined the coalition are Iowa Alliance for Retired Americans, Americans for Democratic Actions Iowa, National Organization for Women, Iowa Lower Drug Prices Now, Progressive Action for the Common Good, and Iowa Citizen Action Network.

“Voting is the foundation of our democratic form of government," Maria Bribriesco, public policy chair of the AAUW, said. "We believe that this fundamental right is best exercised with information and knowledge on the issues and the candidates. All the organizations in the coalition are non-partisan; however, all the organizations have stated positions on issues pertinent to each.”

The best way to decide which candidate should represent us is to listen to the candidates directly and to examine their voting records, she said.

The group has invited U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and her opponent, Theresa Greenfield, to join the meeting, as well as Rita Hart and Marionette Miller-Meeks, both candidates for the 2nd Congressional District seat being vacated by Democrat Dave Loebsack.

Roxanne Moritz, Scott County Auditor, also has been invited to give a brief talk on voting by mail and important election dates.

The topics for September and October will be civil rights and the environment, respectively.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: First Alert Weekend Forecast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News