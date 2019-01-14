In their most recent update on the condition of Clinton firefighter Adam Cain, city officials say the 23-year-old is doing better, but still is critical.
Cain sustained serious injuries in a grain-silo explosion at the ADM plant in Clinton on Jan. 5. Fire Lt. Eric Hosette was killed in the blast, and was laid to rest Saturday.
"Firefighter Adam Cain's condition is still critical but a little more stable," City Administrator Matt Brooke wrote in an email update Monday. "Adam is not out of the woods by any means and now has pneumonia (which was expected) and has started on new antibiotics.
"The doctors believe they are seeing improvement in his lungs, as he continues to remain on a ventilator.
"Adam is unable to see any visitors at the time but would ask everyone to continue to keep Adam in your prayers and also his family."