Injured Clinton firefighter Adam Cain has been moved from the intensive care unit at University Hospitals, Iowa City.
Clinton Fire Department Battalion Chief Joel Atkinson confirmed Saturday that Cain’s condition has improved enough for the 23-year-old to be moved out of intensive care.
It is not yet known when Cain will be able to leave the hospital. He has been a member of the Clinton Fire Department for almost two years.
Cain was severely injured Jan. 5 in an explosion that occurred while he and other Clinton firefighters were battling a fire in silo at the ADM Grain Facility in Clinton.
Clinton Fire Department Lt. Eric Hosette, a 12-year veteran who also served as chief of the Charlotte Volunteer Fire Department, was killed in the explosion.
The fire and explosion remain under investigation.