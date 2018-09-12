One person was injured Tuesday night when a semi-tractor trailer and car collided on U.S. 30 between Wheatland and Calamus.
Clinton County Sheriff's deputies were called at 10:31 p.m. to the U.S. 30 Wapsipinicon River Bridge between Wheatland and Calamus for a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi and a car.
Upon arrival, deputies found the lone occupant of the car trapped inside the vehicle on the bridge. The semi was partially submerged in a flooded area along the north side of the highway, just east of the bridge.
Calamus and Wheatland Fire personnel extracted the driver of the car, who was then transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. The extent of the driver's injuries are unknown at this time. The driver of the semi did not require medical attention.
U.S. 30 between Calamus and Wheatland was closed for about 2½ hours because of the crash.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Calamus Fire Department, the Wheatland Fire Department, the Iowa State Patrol, the Iowa Department of Transportation, and Genesis Ambulance (DeWitt).
The accident remains under investigation.