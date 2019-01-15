Two people were injured Tuesday morning in a crash on U.S. 30 in rural Rock Falls.
Whiteside County Sheriff's deputies were called at 6:23 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 30 at County Line Road, in rural Rock Falls.
A vehicle traveling northbound on County Line Road driven by Melody Lerette, 65, of Dixon, Ill. failed to stop at the intersection and was struck at U.S. 30 by an eastbound vehicle driven by Buddy Bennett, 57, of Sterling, Ill., according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.
Both drivers were transported to an areas hospital with unknown injuries. Lerette was later airlifted to Rockford.
Lerette was issued a citation for failure to yield/stop at an intersection.
The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office was assisted on the scene by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police, Rock Falls Fire, Sterling Fire, and CGH EMS.