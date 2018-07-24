A two-vehicle crash on U.S. 61 just west of I-280 has sent three people to the hospital.
Scott County Sheriff's deputies were called Monday morning to the intersection of U.S. 61 and 140th Street.
A 2005 Dodge Ram truck, driven by Jacob Kroeger, 19, was stopped at a stop sign on 112th Ave. at U.S. 61. Kroeger then turned left onto U.S. 61 and was struck by a 2007 Honda Ridgeline truck driven by Terrance Posten, 45, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Kroeger was extricated by mechanical means by Blue Grass Fire Department. He was transported by MEDIC Ambulance to Genesis East Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A passenger in the Kroeger vehicle, Alyssa Jager, 21, and Posten both were transported to Genesis East with non-life threatening injuries.
Blue Grass Fire Department and MEDIC Ambulance assisted at the scene. Blue Grass and Buffalo Police Department also assisted with traffic control.
Kroeger was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and failure to yield the right of way.