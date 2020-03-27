1 injured in rollover near Fulton, Illinois

A Clinton, Iowa, man was injured when the vehicle he was driving Thursday morning rolled over in Whiteside County, Illinois.

Whiteside County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 3:45 a.m. to a single-vehicle rollover crash with injuries on Illinois 84 about 1-mile north of Fulton.

The vehicle, driven by Justin Fritz, 30, of Clinton, was traveling southbound on Illinois 84 when he lost control of his vehicle, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle ended up traveling into the west ditch striking several trees adjacent to the roadway before coming to rest.

Fritz, who was the only occupant, was transported to Mercy One Medical for treatment of his injuries.

A citation will be issued for improper driving on the shoulder.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Fulton Police Department, Fulton Fire Department, Fulton Ambulance, as well as Midwest Collision.

