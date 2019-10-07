{{featured_button_text}}
A Milan man faces several charges after the vehicle he was driving crashed Sunday afternoon on Interstate 80.

At 3:11 p.m., Sunday, Jeremy B. West, 32, was driving a 1998 Dodge pickup westbound on I-80 near mile marker 18 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police.

West was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

West is being charged with driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license, and improper lane usage.

