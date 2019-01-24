One person suffered minor injuries when a school bus crashed into an abandoned vehicle on Interstate 280 in Milan.
The crash occurred at 9:05 a.m., Thursday, at mile marker 14.
The school bus with one passenger, and driven by Gregory J. Rowe, 59, of East Moline, was traveling west on Interstate 280 when it drove over a bridge deck. Rowe lost control of the bus and it slid into the median striking an abandoned Ford Crown Victoria, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police.
The passenger in the bus, Arletha F. Jackson, 69, of Rock Island, was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
The left lane on the west bound side was closed for about 90 minutes.
Milan Fire, Milan Police, the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police District 7 responded to the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.