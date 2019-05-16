A boy hurt by a riding lawn mower Wednesday in Carbon Cliff does not have life-threatening injuries, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities were called around 3:30 p.m. to a Carbon Cliff residence after a mower backed over the 2-year-old, according to the sheriff's office. The child was flown by helicopter from Carbon Cliff to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, in Iowa City, for treatment.
A spokesman at the sheriff's office said the injury was to the lower part of the child's leg. The last report, from Wednesday night, was that the child was still being treated in Iowa City.
The sheriff's office could not provide more detail about the child or the injury Thursday morning. The incident is being investigated, but is considered accidental.