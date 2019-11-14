Bob Vogelbaugh announces the 49th annual community Thanksgiving dinner will take place at SouthPark Mall. Vogelbaugh is flanked by Jennifer Hirsch, manager of administration at MetroLINK, which provides free bus rides to the dinner, and Jerry Jones, SouthPark Mall senior property manager, during a press conference at the Arby's restaurant by SouthPark in Moline on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT / kschmidt@qctimes.com
MOLINE — Bob Vogelbaugh is playing hurt, but pending surgery will not keep Mr. Thanksgiving from organizing his 49th holiday meal for the community.
"I'm good, and I'm grateful for all that everyone does, but I did something dumb over the summer,'' Vogelbaugh said Thursday during his annual Thanksgiving dinner announcement at the Arby's restaurant near SouthPark Mall.
At the bottom of the stairs in Vogelbaugh's Moline home sits a rug. A slippery rug, it turns out.
"And here I come bopping down the steps, and there I go,'' Vogelbaugh said of a fall that fractured bones in his left hip area. "I'm not the guy to go to the doctor for a little pimple on my backside, so I waited. Turns out there is an issue, and I have to have surgery Dec. 2 to make it right.''
The injury has not kept Vogelbaugh from completing his rounds as a crossing guard at Seton Catholic School in Moline or preparing for this year's Thanksgiving gathering at SouthPark Mall. It will be his 49th.
Last year, Vogelbaugh and a volunteer force of hundreds fed more than 2,000 dinner-goers. This year's meal will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, in the courtyard area in front of the SouthPark Mall's VonMaur store.
"What's neat is you are but a stranger once,'' Vogelbaugh said of the meal that began five decades ago in the back of the Moline grocery store he operated at the time. "People make friends from that day that last a lifetime. It's the one thing I treasure most after watching a community come together. It's a day where friendships are made.''
The meal, however, does come with challenges.
"The biggest challenge is money," Vogelbaugh said. "We have about $2,000 in donations so far, and it costs $20,000 to make the day come to life. There are many who step up, but that's asking a lot of a community. The neat thing is people always find a way to help us make this happen, and we make sure everyone who sits down to a meal gets fed and enjoys the company of those around them.''
Playing host to the event might be the easiest decision of the year for Jerry Jones, senior property manager for SouthPark Mall.
"It is a wonderful event and a great experience,'' Jones said of the day. "Bob is a wonderful man who does a wonderful job in uniting a community.''
For years, Vogelbaugh has talked about stopping after he reaches a 50th dinner. His current plans are centered on making dinner No. 49 a success and dealing with whatever comes next when it arrives.
"I love doing this,'' Vogelbaugh said of bringing a community together and being known nationwide as "Mr. Thanksgiving." "I have to worry about making sure this year's dinner goes off and everyone enjoys the day together. After everything settles, we can worry about everything else.''
MetroLINK, as it has for decades, will offer bus rides to the dinner for all in need. To make reservations, call 309-788-3360.
"Seeing the faces of everyone, from those sitting down to eat to the volunteers, is what's special about the day to me,'' Vogelbaugh said. "I still get excited about it, and I believe the community — not just the Quad-Cities, but so many outlying areas — feels the same way.''