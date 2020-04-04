You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Inmate on work release fails to return to Davenport Work Release Center
topical top story

Inmate on work release fails to return to Davenport Work Release Center

{{featured_button_text}}
Pierre Howard-Florence

Pierre Howard-Florence

 CONTRIBUTED

A man convicted of a property crime did not report back to the Davenport Work Release Center on Friday night.

Pierre Howard-Florence, 43, convicted of "habitual offender - property" and other crimes in Scott County, is 5'5" tall and weighs 194 pounds, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections. 

He was admitted to the work release facility Jan. 29.

Persons with information on Howard-Florence's whereabouts should contact police. In Davenport, the number is 563-326-6125.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News