Inmate on work release fails to return to Davenport Work Release Center

A man convicted of a property crime did not report back to the Davenport Work Release Center on Friday night.
Pierre Howard-Florence, 43, convicted of "habitual offender - property" and other crimes in Scott County, is 5'5" tall and weighs 194 pounds, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections.
He was admitted to the work release facility Jan. 29.
Persons with information on Howard-Florence's whereabouts should contact police. In Davenport, the number is 563-326-6125.
