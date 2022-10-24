 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inmates extinguish dryer fire at Scott County jail

An inmate at the Scott County Jail suffered smoke inhalation when a dryer caught fire.

The fire happened about 2:35 p.m. on Oct. 20 in the inmate laundry area, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. An inmate worker notified jail staff about the fire and said he put it out with a fire extinguisher.

The inmate who suffered smoke inhalation was treated at the jail’s infirmary, the release states. The inmate was not identified in the release.

The Davenport Fire Department came to the jail to ensure the fire was out, according to the release. The fire happened as lint was being removed from the dryer.

Security cameras captured footage of the incident and shows two inmates working in the laundry at the time, the release states. Both can be seen working immediately to put out the fire, then contacting jail staff.

The damage was repaired and the laundry room was operating as of Monday, the release states.

Laundry is regularly done by inmates at the jail, the release states. The laundry room is on the first floor of the jail, located in its oldest section.

The jail was built in 1890, the release states.

