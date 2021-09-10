'Instantaneous change': Rock Island Arsenal changed security protocols following 9/11

Rich Gonzalez, physical security chief, Physical Security Division, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal recalls the biggest changes that came after the terrorist attacks:
"The largest and instantaneous change that everyone in the Quad-Cities and our workforce will always remember is that the Arsenal was an open post, meaning a person could drive onto the installation without an ID check; today a visitor’s pass is required.
"While that was a huge change we have excellent security and in the wake of 9/11 and through the years the security has become more and more efficient to allow us to guard against anyone who would do us harm while allowing visitors quick and speedy vetting to get a pass that will allow them access for a year. Those with a pass are encouraged to come visit anytime from dusk till dawn. We’re part of the heritage of the Quad Cities, we’re proud of that, we were before 9/11 and we still are now. I hope folks who might think that the Arsenal is ‘Fort Knox’ can know that while our security is top notch, you can visit and be part of the heritage and history that the Arsenal offers."