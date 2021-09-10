'Instantaneous change': Rock Island Arsenal changed security protocols following 9/11

"While that was a huge change we have excellent security and in the wake of 9/11 and through the years the security has become more and more efficient to allow us to guard against anyone who would do us harm while allowing visitors quick and speedy vetting to get a pass that will allow them access for a year. Those with a pass are encouraged to come visit anytime from dusk till dawn. We’re part of the heritage of the Quad Cities, we’re proud of that, we were before 9/11 and we still are now. I hope folks who might think that the Arsenal is ‘Fort Knox’ can know that while our security is top notch, you can visit and be part of the heritage and history that the Arsenal offers."