Interactive expo at Auto Show aims to get students interested in auto technology

The need for technicians is the reason this year’s auto show features an interactive expo that gives students and others interested in mechanics some hands-on and virtual experience in automotive technology.

Jennifer Boyd, Career and Technical Education Curriculum Specialist for the Davenport Community School District, said that from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday about 200 students will take in the expo and get an introduction into mechanics.

Boyd said Davenport School District has changed its educational philosophy. “When it was college for all the shops closed down, especially at the middle schools,” she said. “So many of today’s students haven’t had the exposure to opportunity. They don’t even know they have this option.”

The key to change the perception and get students interested is to introduce them to the field, Gomez said. “When those students from North toured the dealership you could see the lights going on,” he added.

The need for technicians is so great that Gomez said it is an employee’s market. “They can write their own ticket. We need 76,000 more technicians a year but we’re only graduating about 35,000 a year.”