For its 20th year, the International Comic Arts Forum will be April 4-6 on the campus of St. Ambrose University, Davenport.
The annual conference is devoted to the study of comics in all varieties.
The three-day symposium consists of scholarly panels discussing topics such as Spanish comics and cartoonists, women and girls in comics, comics scholars in academia along with other topics.
Additionally, five prominent comic and graphic-novel artists will give artist talks:
● Alberto Ledesma, Ph.D., professor and graduate diversity director for the arts and humanities at University of California-Berkeley. Author and illustrator of “Diary of a Reluctant Dreamer: Undocumented Vignettes from a Pre-American Life”
● Marnie Galloway, award-winning comic artist, illustrator and print maker from Chicago.
● Jaime Hernandez, co-creator of alt-comic "Love and Rockets," recipient of several awards including the LA Times Book Prize (2014) for Best Graphic Novel/Comics
● Fernando “Kohell” Iglesias, comic artist from Galicia, Spain. His latest project is the series "Distopias for A Viñeta de Schrödinger" (Schrödinger’s Magazine).
● Rob Guillory is illustrator and co-creator of "CHEW" as well as writer and artist for "Farmhand," both by Image Comics. In 2010, he was the recipient of the Harvey Award for Best New Talent.
The forum will be presented in collaboration with St. Ambrose, the Baecke Endowment for the Humanities, the Rev. Kokjohn Endowment for Catholic Peace and Justice, ICE CREAM and the College of Arts and Sciences in conjunction with the 2018-2019 annual theme, "Visual Narratives." Additional support comes from the St. Ambrose Department of Modern Languages and Cultures and the Department of Women and Gender Studies.
For more information, go to www.internationalcomicartsforum.org