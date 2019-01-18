WOODHULL — The crash that hampered motorists Thursday morning on Interstate 74 involved three vehicles, injuring one of the drivers.
The collision happened about 9:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes about 5 miles south of Woodhull, the Illinois State Police said. It happened when a passenger car was attempting to change lanes and an SUV in front of it slowed because of mechanical problems, leading to the car rear-ending the SUV.
Drivers of the car and SUV both lost control of their vehicles and crossed into the median, the state police said. The car then caught fire.
The injured person was identified as Michael D. Hanson, 44, of Zearing, Iowa, the state police said. He was transported to Galesburg for treatment, but his injuries were not considered life threatening as of Thursday afternoon.
Hanson was driving the car, the state police said. The SUV was driven by Steven M. McGahey, of Gilson, Ill. His age was not provided.
A pickup truck, which the car was trying to pass when the crash occurred, attempted to avoid the collision and came to rest in the right ditch. The truck’s driver was identified as Aaron Moore, 42, of Pekin.
Hanson was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, the state police said.
Authorities had the accident scene cleaned up by 11:10 a.m., the state police said. Troopers were assisted by the Clover Fire Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois Department of Transportation.