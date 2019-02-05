Quad-City girls from preschool through seventh grade are invited to “Introduce a Girl to Engineering” Feb. 19 in the Rogalski Center Ballroom at St. Ambrose University, Davenport.
The free event, in which girls learn about engineering and physical sciences in hands-on activities, filled last year, so St. Ambrose encourages early registration.
Because hundreds of girls participate each year, two identical shifts will accommodate as many girls as possible. There will be two identical sections — 3-5:30 p.m. and 5:30-8 p.m.
Quad-City-area business sponsors include Arconic Foundation, Cobham, Deere & Co., MidAmerican Energy, PowerGrafx, Stanley Consultants and the Society for Women in Engineering.
Parking will be available in the lot north of the Rogalski Center after 3:30 p.m.
Participants should wear comfortable clothes because there will be a lot of walking and they may get dirty.
Light snacks will be available during the event. Cafeteria meals will be available for purchase on the first floor of the Rogalski Center.
For more information and to register, go to www.sau.edu/introduce-a-girl-to-engineering. To register a group, contact Theresa Barber, 563-333-5701.
Registration is due by Feb. 15.