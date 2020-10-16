Introducing Black in the Quad-Cities

The death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis in May sparked hard discussions about racial equity in the Quad-Cities and beyond. Protests over systemic racism, policing methods and unequal treatment in schools have continued in the months since.

In response, the Quad-City Times and Moline Dispatch-Argus decided to embark on a project, "Black in the QCA," examining the Black experience in the Quad-Cities.

Starting on Sunady, we'll delve into the history of race relations in the area, the disparities that exist in policing, education, housing and employment, and more.

We'll also introduce Black Quad-Citians who will about their experiences in a series called "In Their Own Words."

We invite your participation. Send your thoughts, story ideas and feedback to newsroom@qctimes.com or press@qconline.com.

