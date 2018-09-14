Further details about deaths late Thursday on Brady Street, Davenport, of two pedestrians may not be released until next week.
The two men were hit and killed around 10:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Brady Street, according to the Davenport Police Department. They were found in the northbound lanes along with the vehicle that struck them. The driver was interviewed at the scene.
The identities of the two killed and the driver, as well as more details of the crash, had not been released as of Friday afternoon, and a representative of the police department said further information may not be released until Monday.
Authorities closed Brady Street in the area of the crash for several hours while investigators inspected the scene.