Investigation finds Eldridge building inspector had unprofessional interactions with a resident

At a marathon meeting where the Eldridge City Council ousted the city administrator in a split vote, they also tabled consequences for the building inspector credibly accused of acting in an unprofessional manner.
An Eldridge resident told council members on Tuesday that Nees repeatedly caused delays and gave her wrong information about a building project, and harassed her and emailed her employer with complaints.
Eldridge resident Ashley Atkins said she sold her house and bought two acres of property in Eldridge, and bought a camper to live there while waiting for a builder, on advice from Nees.
When she contacted Nees to verify whether she needed a concrete slab for a camper, she alleged he told her: "Get a man for your project. This is not a world for a woman," and said she couldn't live in a camper on her property.
She said he also declined to fill out paperwork for a contracted builder because her project was "silly," she added.
She said Nees then contacted her employer.
"He contacted (her employer) about my job, and told them ... I'm a liar, and he would expect nothing less than to get me fired," she said.
Annette Snyder, hired by the city to investigate the two unrelated claims against city officials and elected officials, also investigated the Nees claim. During the meeting, Snyder verified the resident's account for council members.
"I looked at everything that she submitted and she was right," Snyder said. "Absolutely unprofessionalism."
Nees declined to comment when reached by a reporter.
Snyder recommended a one-day suspension without pay and a letter of reprimand in his personnel file as punishment.
City council members agreed that wasn't a harsh enough punishment, and discussed up to a 30-day suspension without pay.
The council voted unanimously to table the discussion of punishment until they could get more information.
"I do not believe one day is nearly severe enough for what's happened here," said council member Frank King. "We were given some information earlier. And that's not a very long time to process the severity of what happened here, or possibly could have happened. So I would make a recommendation that we can table this issue to get a little bit more information, or give time to process what we were told there at another date in the very near future. But I do not believe we can actually act upon this right now."