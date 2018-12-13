The investigation into a fire at a rural Scott County home in which firefighters discovered a body continues, Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said.
A positive identification has not yet been made of the body found in the ruins of the home at 23340 277th Ave.
The deed holders of the property are listed as William P. and Patricia A. Fisher. The single-family, one-story frame home was built in 1880, according to the Scott County Assessor’s online records.
The fire was reported at 6:35 a.m. Monday. Firefighters from LeClaire, Princeton, McCausland, Bettendorf and Eldridge fire departments responded, according to a news release issued by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.
Firefighters found the home engulfed in flames. After the fire was out, firefighters searched the debris and came upon an unidentifiable body.
An autopsy was conducted Tuesday, but Lane said that a positive identification has not been made of the body, and that the investigation is continuing. More information will be released when it becomes available.