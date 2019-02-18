Try 1 month for 99¢
Davenport firefighters grab additional equipment off of a fire engine while working the scene of an apartment fire at the Breckenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

 Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times

Davenport Fire Department investigators are back on the site of an apartment fire that broke out Sunday night in northwest Davenport.

Davenport Fire Capt. Jim Woods said in a news release that six fire companies were dispatched shortly before 6:30 p.m. to the Breckenridge apartment complex in the 4300 block of North Division Street.

Woods said the first arriving crews advised nothing was showing until they exited the rig and found smoke and heat conditions as they entered the building.

Fire was found on the third floor of the 24-unit apartment complex. Forty-eight people live in the building and crews had to deploy a ground ladder to rescue two people from the third floor. They were treated for minor injuries.

Several pets in the building also were rescued by firefighters. The Red Cross of the Quad-Cities was on scene to assist the displaced residents.

 Fire Department Command staff worked closely with the building owner to get the residents back into the building after it was safe to retrieve belongings from several apartments.

Woods said the fire was contained primarily to one apartment on the third floor. However heat, water and smoke damage occurred throughout the structure. An estimate on damage is not available at this time.

 The fire is under investigation by the Davenport Fire Marshal’s Office.

