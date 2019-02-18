Davenport Fire Department investigators are back on the site of an apartment fire that broke out Sunday night in northwest Davenport.
Davenport Fire Capt. Jim Woods said in a news release that six fire companies were dispatched shortly before 6:30 p.m. to the Breckenridge apartment complex in the 4300 block of North Division Street.
Woods said the first arriving crews advised nothing was showing until they exited the rig and found smoke and heat conditions as they entered the building.
Fire was found on the third floor of the 24-unit apartment complex. Forty-eight people live in the building and crews had to deploy a ground ladder to rescue two people from the third floor. They were treated for minor injuries.
Several pets in the building also were rescued by firefighters. The Red Cross of the Quad-Cities was on scene to assist the displaced residents.
Fire Department Command staff worked closely with the building owner to get the residents back into the building after it was safe to retrieve belongings from several apartments.
Woods said the fire was contained primarily to one apartment on the third floor. However heat, water and smoke damage occurred throughout the structure. An estimate on damage is not available at this time.
The fire is under investigation by the Davenport Fire Marshal’s Office.
021719-qct-qca-fire-015
A firefighter walks through water on the road as crews respond to an apartment fire at the Breckenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021719-qct-qca-fire-016
Davenport firefighters grab additional equipment off of a fire engine while working the scene of an apartment fire at the Breckenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021719-qct-qca-fire-017
Snow falls as Davenport fire crews respond to an apartment fire at the Breckenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021719-qct-qca-fire-019
Davenport fire crews respond to an apartment fire at the Breckenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021719-qct-qca-fire-018
Davenport police block traffic as fire crews respond to an apartment fire at the Breckenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021719-qct-qca-fire-020
A man watches as Davenport fire crews respond to an apartment fire at the Breckenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021719-qct-qca-fire-021
A Davenport police officer talks to residents as fire crews respond to an apartment fire at the Breckenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021719-qct-qca-fire-022
A Davenport firefighter grabs more gear from a rescue rig as crews respond to an apartment fire at the Breckenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021719-qct-qca-fire-023
Davenport fire crews respond to an apartment fire at the Breckenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021719-qct-qca-fire-024
A hydrant is hooked up to a five inch water line as Davenport Fire Department crews respond to an apartment fire at the Breckenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021719-qct-qca-fire-011
A MidAmerican Energy worker shuts off gas to part of the building while Davenport fire crews respond to an apartment fire at the Breckenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021719-qct-qca-fire-012
A ladder is seen up to the third floor of the Breckenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport as fire crews respond to a fire, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021719-qct-qca-fire-013
Residents walk around the side of Building B of the Brekenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport as fire crews work the scene of a fire at the other side of the building on Sunday night.
Andy Abeyta / LEE NEWS NETWORK
021719-qct-qca-fire-014
Davenport fire crews respond to an apartment fire at the Breckenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021719-qct-qca-fire-001
Davenport fire crews respond to an apartment fire at the Breckenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport, Sunday.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021719-qct-qca-fire-002
A man clears snow from his car as fire crews work the scene of a fire at the Breckenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport, Sunday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
021719-qct-qca-fire-003
Davenport fire crews inspect the third floor after evacuating residents from a fire at the Breckenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport, Sunday.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021719-qct-qca-fire-004
A woman runs down the sidewalk to find out if her daughter is out of the building safely as emergency responders work the scene of a a fire at the Breckenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport, Sunday.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021719-qct-qca-fire-005
A woman talks to medics in the back of an ambulance as emergency crews work the scene of a fire at the Breckenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport, Sunday.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021719-qct-qca-fire-006
A hydrant is hooked up to a five inch water line as Davenport Fire Department crews respond to an apartment fire at the Breckenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport, Sunday.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021719-qct-qca-fire-007
Davenport fire crews respond to an apartment fire at the Breckenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport, Sunday.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021719-qct-qca-fire-008
A family crosses the street to check on residents as Davenport fire crews respond to an apartment fire at the Breckenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport, Sunday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
021719-qct-qca-fire-009
Davenport fire and police personnel talk to residents while responding to an apartment fire at the Breckenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport, Sunday.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021719-qct-qca-fire-010
A man clears snow from his car as fire crews work the scene of a fire at the Breckenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport, Sunday.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Subscribe to Daily Headlines