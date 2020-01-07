Investing in the Quad-Cities: Sales expert Dave Posten becomes salon owner

It is a whisker past nine on a blustery January morning, Day Three of a new year and another day in the new career of Davenport's Dave Posten.
In a four-week span covering parts of November and December 2019, Posten, a longtime national brand sales and marketing expert, jumped the corporate ship in a big way and bought five local hairstyling salons.
Today, Posten Enterprises represents the Cost Cutters label, a division of Regis Hair. Regis has corporate agreements with 7,000 salons nationwide.
A married father of three, Posten owns four Iowa-based Cost Cutters — at 2925 18th St., Bettendorf; 3876 Elmore Ave., Davenport; 1724 W. Locust St., Davenport; and 3301 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport — and one in Illinois at 157 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline. He also has signed a contract to open or build three more sites in five years.
At 49, Posten has the vim and vigor of a 25-year-old bent on taking his latest challenge by storm.
"You grow tired of representing other entities, and while it was rewarding watching them grow, I found this to be the right challenge at the right time," said Posten, who this week will address the students at Capri College of Cosmetology on growth and personal value to the industry. "Everyone has a value, everyone. ''
For 25 years, the energetic and forever upbeat Posten provided senior sales leadership for companies posting from $5 million to $250 million in sales across a multitude of industries, including health care, transportation, security and finance.
He has guided and been part of sales forces employing from 1 to 5,000 locally, nationally and globally. If your brand needed a boost, Posten, a 1991 Augustana College graduate, was the man most often summoned.
He has never owned five hairstyling salons. He does however, understand supply and demand; the need for haircuts and hairstyling services; and a community where hard work, determination and customer satisfaction is paramount. Best of all, though, Posten understands people, and he is relishing the opportunity to lead a staff of 30.
"When I began looking at opportunities, I knew I didn't want to compete with the likes of Amazon — too good, too big,'' Posten said. "I didn't want to compete with McDonald's and the minimum-wage marketplace, because it is going to be be labor-constrained over the next 15 years.
You have free articles remaining.
"I wanted something where our customers — if we do things right, and I'm confident we will — will be happy with us at the end of the day. The whole idea of hair salons kept coming back to me; it kept checking all the buckets. I just think it was my time, but not with one store, but with more.''
When Posten met with staffers at his five locations, it was of paramount importance to be open and honest with everyone, he said. No question was out of bounds. As he described those meetings, a huge grin spread across his face.
"Again, I have an area of expertise, but it is not in salons,'' he said. "I believe because I shared my lack of knowledge and told them I would listen to all suggestions, problems and concerns, there was a level of trust. I trust them. They know my strengths and weaknesses and trust me.''
That trust, he said, has paid dividends in the early stages of his salon ownership.
"We have skilled, intelligent people,'' Posten said of his full-service salons. "Hard-working, want-to-be successful people who have a way with those they serve. You cannot make this a career and not be a people person. The one-on-one is how this business works. There is a trust.
"You can get anyone in the door the first time, but the secret is to make it work, establish a relationship, and they return. I know we have that; I've seen it.''
The chance for growth remains a plus for Posten.
"We can expand as far and wide as we wish,'' he said. "It's also something I can hand off to my kids.''
For now, though, he's adding to an already strong foundation and working to be a presence within community.
"We want to be involved; we are willing to give back,'' Posten said. "We are sorting out where we can make a difference, but there has to be a focus on schools and projects in need. It will be a part of the process.''
It will be a new and exciting process for a local man investing in the Quad-Cities.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com