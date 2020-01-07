Investing in the Quad-Cities: Sales expert Dave Posten becomes salon owner

"Again, I have an area of expertise, but it is not in salons,'' he said. "I believe because I shared my lack of knowledge and told them I would listen to all suggestions, problems and concerns, there was a level of trust. I trust them. They know my strengths and weaknesses and trust me.''

That trust, he said, has paid dividends in the early stages of his salon ownership.

"We have skilled, intelligent people,'' Posten said of his full-service salons. "Hard-working, want-to-be successful people who have a way with those they serve. You cannot make this a career and not be a people person. The one-on-one is how this business works. There is a trust.

"You can get anyone in the door the first time, but the secret is to make it work, establish a relationship, and they return. I know we have that; I've seen it.''

The chance for growth remains a plus for Posten.

"We can expand as far and wide as we wish,'' he said. "It's also something I can hand off to my kids.''

For now, though, he's adding to an already strong foundation and working to be a presence within community.