Iowa 2nd Congressional District election preview

Hart said she would fight to lower premiums and prescription drug costs, by allowing Medicaid to directly negotiate lower prices with drug companies, and that a public option to the ACA as proposed by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden "is something to consider."

"I think also, perhaps, a Medicare buy-in," Hart said. "Those are some definite solutions that I hope we can come together on a bipartisan fashion on that will actually be effective to creating competition."

Miller-Meeks insisted she has always supported protections for pre-existing conditions; however, "(health care premiums) have gone up and they've continued to go up."

"We need health care that is affordable, accessible, portable and still allows us to have choice," Miller-Meeks said. "Employers are now looking at an average policy around $21,000 and employees' portion is around $5,500. ... We haven't made health insurance more affordable and we haven't made it portable. However, we did get more access to care. I appreciate that there was more people covered under insurance, but the other avenues ... were not addressed. Allowing people to purchase medical insurance state lines, tort reform, allowing more choice are all things that can help to lower cost."