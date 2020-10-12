Iowa 2nd Congressional District election preview

Democrat Rita Hart faces Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the race to replace Rep. Dave Loebsack, who is not seeking re-election.
The district covers Scott, Muscatine and Louisa counties, and most of the southeastern part of the state. It is one of 30 House districts President Donald J. Trump won in 2016 that is represented by a Democrat in 2020.
Hart, a farmer and former Democratic state senator from Wheatland, and Republican state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, an Ottumwa ophthalmologist, have sparred over each other’s records on health care and handling of the pandemic.
Hart and national Democrats have criticized Miller-Meeks for her past support of repealing the Affordable Care Act, the threatened Obama-era health care law that has been thrust into the spotlight with the pending confirmation of President Donald Trump's nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, to the U.S. Supreme Court Democrats fear Barrett's confirmation to a majority-conservative court will overturn the law without a legislative solution, endangering health care for millions of Americans during a global health pandemic.
"I believe we should be expanding on the Affordable Care Act’s ability to cover pre-existing conditions and allow our children to be on (their parent’s) plan until their 26 (years old)," Hart said. "And I certainly don’t think we should go backwards. We shouldn’t be pursuing the repeal of these provisions that people find to be so important to them and their families."
Hart said she would fight to lower premiums and prescription drug costs, by allowing Medicaid to directly negotiate lower prices with drug companies, and that a public option to the ACA as proposed by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden "is something to consider."
"I think also, perhaps, a Medicare buy-in," Hart said. "Those are some definite solutions that I hope we can come together on a bipartisan fashion on that will actually be effective to creating competition."
Miller-Meeks insisted she has always supported protections for pre-existing conditions; however, "(health care premiums) have gone up and they've continued to go up."
"We need health care that is affordable, accessible, portable and still allows us to have choice," Miller-Meeks said. "Employers are now looking at an average policy around $21,000 and employees' portion is around $5,500. ... We haven't made health insurance more affordable and we haven't made it portable. However, we did get more access to care. I appreciate that there was more people covered under insurance, but the other avenues ... were not addressed. Allowing people to purchase medical insurance state lines, tort reform, allowing more choice are all things that can help to lower cost."
Hart, a farmer and 20-year teacher, said she is also running "to get this pandemic under control so that we can get our economy back on track."
Both ave agreed that Congress needs to act quickly on a bipartisan solution to provide another wave of coronavirus relief, including additional unemployment benefits.
Miller-Meeks, the former director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, said she would work to bring manufacturing back from China to increase domestic production of personal protective equipment and pharmaceuticals "so that we diversity our supply chain." Miller-Meeks said she would also push to increase the national repository of antibiotics, vaccines, ventilators and other critical medical supplies, and would ramp up testing with public and private research and hygienic laboratories, the CDC and FDA "to get testing done rapidly and broad-based."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.