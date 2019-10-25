Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: October 25, 2019 @ 6:37 pm
Belinda Tipps of Muscatine takes a shot on Friday during 2019 Iowa ACS Iowa State Pool Championships at the RiverCenter in Davenport.
Rob Knudsen of Princeton stretches his shoulders while racking the balls during 2019 Iowa ACS Iowa State Pool Championships.
Jenna Bishoff of Davenport takes a shot.
A player gets ready to take a shot at the 2019 Iowa ACS Iowa State Pool Championships.
Kaylee Halberg racks the balls during 2019 Iowa ACS Iowa State Pool Championships at the RiverCenter.
