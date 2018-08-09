Iowa American Water has launched a maintenance and painting project on an elevated water storage tank in Clinton marking its second such project this year.
The Davenport-based utility said it is investing $800,000 to complete an interior and exterior painting of the tank structure, located on Circle Drive. Crews began draining the tank Wednesday.
Maintenance crews will complete external maintenance work before the painting contractor begins its work.
The project, which is similar to Iowa American's tank maintenance project in LeClaire, is expected to be done by early November.
"This work is necessary to extend the service life of our elevated storage tanks,” said Jim Runzer, operations director. He added that a tank is vital to the water distribution system "enabling consistent water pressure in customers’ homes and businesses, providing adequate water supply during high demand periods and for fire protection."
The project will use a environmentally-friendly paint system on the inside of the tank with a very low volatile organic chemical, or VOC, concentration, which is safer for the environment and the painters applying it.
During the project, customers neighboring the tank should not notice any change in their water service except for occasional water pressure variations as a result of the tank being out of service. Iowa American said the water quality will not be impacted and will continue to meet all federal and state water quality regulations.
In addition, the entire tank will be shrouded once the painting contractor begins sandblasting the old paint and applying new paint in order to protect nearby homes and businesses from airborne dust and paint.
The work is being completed by American Suncraft Construction Co. of Medway, Ohio, the same contractor on the $500,000 project in LeClaire.
Weather permitting, the Clinton work will occur seven days a week from 7 a.m. until dusk. Iowa American said the work schedule is aggressive, but it expects to complete the project quickly and allow the tank to be put back into service before winter.