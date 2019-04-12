Iowa-American Water Co. will flush water mains in Clinton beginning Monday through Friday, April 26.
The routine work is being done as part of an annual water main flushing program that enhances customer water service by flushing or cleaning mineral deposits and sediment from water mains, according to a news release from the company, which maintains and inspects more than 1,200 fire hydrants annually in Clinton.
Flushing will begin Monday in downtown Clinton. Much of the flushing will occur 4 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. During the flushing, water company crews may temporarily close streets on which they are working.
No interruptions in water service will occur. Customers may experience a drop in water pressure or some discoloration of their water.
Iowa American Water recommends that customers experiencing discolored water allow cold water to run until it is clear before using it again and refrain from doing laundry during that time.
Any water discoloration or low-pressure problems should last only a short period of time. If problems persist, customers should notify Iowa American Water’s customer service line at 866-641-2108.
Crews that will flush water mains will work out of trucks identified with the company logo. All employees will also have photo identification badges.