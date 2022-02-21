Iowa American Water accepting grant applications

Iowa American Water is currently accepting applications for the 2022 Environmental Grant Program.
The program supports innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds and community drinking water supplies. Some of the diverse type of activities include watershed cleanups, reforestation efforts, biodiversity projects and hazardous waste collection efforts.
To qualify, proposed projects must:
- Be located in an Iowa American Water service area, which includes Bettendorf, Blue Grass, Clinton, Davenport, Dixon, LeClaire, Panorama Park and Riverdale, Iowa.
- Address a source water or watershed protection need in the community.
- Be completed between May 1, 2022, and Nov. 30, 2022.
- Be a new or innovative program for the community or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program.
- Be carried out by a formal or informal partnership between two or more organizations.
- Provide evidence of sustainability after the Iowa American Water grant monies are utilized.
People are also reading…
Grant awards will be judged on the program's innovation for the community, partnership with other organizations and program sustainability.
Grant information and application forms can be found online at iowaamwater.com.
Applications should be postmarked by Thursday, March 31, 2022, and mailed to Lisa Reisen, at Iowa American Water, 5201 Grand Ave., Davenport, IA 52807. Or emailed to Lisa.Reisen@amwater.com.